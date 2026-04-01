Google Pixel 11 Pro leak hints same design, subtle changes

The Google Pixel 11 Pro has now appeared in early CAD-based renders, and at first glance, it looks very familiar. If you were expecting a major redesign this year, that doesn’t seem to be happening. Google appears to be sticking to the same overall design language introduced in the previous generation, with only a few subtle changes. Also Read: 7 smart ways to customise Google Maps for you

As per the report by Android Headlines, one of the noticeable tweaks is the camera bar at the back. It’s still the horizontal strip that defines Pixel phones, but this time, it looks more uniform, almost completely blacked out. While there is a small shift in design, but it is the camera module which is a bit different from the earlier versions. Apart from that, the overall layout remains the same, flat edges, a centred punch-hole display, and a design that doesn’t try too hard to look different from the standard Pixel 11. Also Read: Why is ‘Lockdown’ trending on Google? Here's the real reason

Google Pixel 11 Pro: Expected specifications, features

The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to continue with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display, which keeps it on the compact side. That said, bezels may still not be the slimmest in the segment. On the inside, the phone is likely to run on Google’s next Tensor G6 chipset. RAM is expected to stay around 16GB, while storage could still start at 128GB, something that may feel a bit dated, considering many competitors have already moved to higher base storage.

With the Pixel 11 Pro following a similar design path, the difference between models may once again come down to camera capabilities and internal hardware, rather than looks. Google seems to be focusing more on refining what already works, especially in areas like computational photography and software experience.

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However, it is still early to believe what the next Google Pixel series may bring to the table. Hence, you must take the information with a pinch of salt.