Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak suggests thinner body and camera redesign

Google’s next foldable phone may still be months away, but leaks are already giving us an idea about the upcoming Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s look. New renders shared by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Android Headlines suggest that Google isn’t planning a dramatic redesign this year. Instead, the tech giant appears to be refining the existing design while making a few noticeable tweaks. Also Read: Google Pixel 10a camera ranked below Pixel 8a and iPhone 15 in DxOMark test

The most noticeable changes are said to be at the back. Based on the leaked renders, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature a redesigned external camera module. The layout still includes a triple camera system, but the overall arrangement looks more integrated with the rear panel. Also Read: Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: What’s actually new in Google’s latest budget phone?

The LED flash and a secondary microphone are now placed inside the pill-shaped camera island instead of sitting outside the module. The familiar centred Google logo also remains, keeping the signature Pixel look intact.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: What else to expect?

Apart from the camera changes, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold seems to stick closely to the design language introduced with the previous model. The foldable main display still appears to feature a punch-hole camera cutout in the top-right corner, while the cover display reportedly gets a centred punch-hole selfie camera. The bezels around the foldable screen look thin and uniform.

Button placement also remains familiar, with the power button positioned above the volume keys on the side frame. The leaked CAD renders also hint at small improvements in thickness. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold could measure around 10.1mm when folded and 4.8mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than the previous generation.

What else could change

Inside, the phone is expected to run on Google’s next-generation Tensor G6 chipset, reportedly built on a 3nm process. Early rumours suggest a seven-core CPU setup, though Google hasn’t confirmed any details yet.

Camera improvements are also expected, but specific sensor upgrades haven’t surfaced so far. If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could debut around August 2026, alongside the rest of the Pixel 11 lineup.

For now, these leaks suggest that Google isn’t reinventing its foldable design just yet, it’s simply polishing it.