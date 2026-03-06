Google Pixel 10a sale begins in India: Check price, offers and specs here

Google’s affordable Pixel smartphone — Pixel 10a — under the A-series is now available for purchase in India. The phone was unveiled last month and had since been on pre-orders. Now, Google has opened sales for the Pixel 10a through Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the device, including its price, offers, and features. Also Read: Lost bag at the airport? Google’s new feature can share its live location to airlines

Google Pixel 10a price in India, offers, sale details

The Pixel 10a comes in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs 49,999 in India. The device is now available for purchase through Google Store, Flipkart, and select offline retail stores. Also Read: How Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Privacy Display actually works

Google is offering a cashback of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Buyers can also avail a trade-in bonus of Rs 3,000 on exchange of an older device. Also Read: Xiaomi Watch 5 debuts with Wear OS and gesture controls: Price, specs, features

The Pixel 10a is offered in four colour options – Lavender, Berry, Fog, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 10a specifications, features

The Pixel 10a is equipped with a 6.3-inch Actua display with a 1,080 x 2,424 pOLED panel. It offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass.

The device runs on Google’s Tensor G4 SoC and Titan M2 security coprocessor – the same SoCs that powered the Pixel 9a. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pixel 10a is backed by a 5,100mAh battery that support 45W fast wired charging and wireless charging.

For optics, the Pixel 10a features a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features include in-display fingerprint sensor and IP68 dust and water resistance rating. For connectivity, the Pixel 10a supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. The phone runs on Android 16 and offers several Gemini-based AI features. Google promises up to seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.