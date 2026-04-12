Google Pixel 10a review 2026: Should you buy or go for Pixel 9a instead

Google’s Pixel a series has slowly moved from being a mid range option to a near premium choice in India. Earlier models focused on offering a simple Pixel experience at a lower price. But with recent generations, Google has added features like high refresh rate displays, wireless charging, and better design. The Pixel 10a continues this direction. It looks modern, runs the latest Android version, and offers long software support.

At the same time, the competition in this price segment has become very strong. Brands are offering faster processors, bigger batteries, and more camera features. This makes the Pixel 10a a different kind of product. It is not trying to win on hardware. It focuses more on experience.

After using the device, it becomes clear that Google is still following the same formula. The question is whether this approach still works in 2026.

Let’s first check out the specifications

Display 6.3-inch, 1,080 x 2,424 pixels Battery 5,100mAh Storage 256GB Processor Google Tensor G4 Rear Camera 48-megapixel and 13-megapixel Ultrawide Front Camera 13-megapixel Operating System Android 16 Price 49,999

Design and Build

The Pixel 10a keeps a simple and minimal design. It looks very similar to the Pixel 9a, but there are small changes that improve the overall feel. The biggest highlight is the flat camera design. There is no camera bump at the back. This makes the phone look clean and different from other smartphones that have large camera modules.

The absence of a camera bump also changes how the phone feels in hand. When you hold it, the back feels completely flat. Some users may find this unusual because most phones have a raised camera area that also helps with grip. Picking the phone from a flat table can be slightly difficult because there is no edge to lift it easily.

The phone has a thickness of 9mm, but it does not feel bulky. Since there is no camera bump, the thickness feels evenly distributed. It also includes a large 5100mAh battery and supports wireless charging, which is a good combination.

The frame is made of aluminium, while the back panel is polycarbonate. This helps reduce weight, but the back can attract fingerprints and dust. The matte finish reduces reflections but does not fully prevent smudges. The phone also has an IP68 rating, which means it can handle water and dust exposure.

One concern is the camera glass protection. Unlike other phones that have raised rings around the lenses, the Pixel 10a has exposed camera glass. This could make it more vulnerable to scratches or damage if the phone is dropped.

Display

The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3 inch P OLED display with Full HD plus resolution. It supports refresh rates from 60Hz to 120Hz. However, the 120Hz mode is not enabled by default. Users need to turn on the smooth display option in settings to get the best experience.

The display quality is strong in most areas. Colours look natural and balanced. Brightness levels are also impressive. The phone can reach up to 2000 nits in high brightness mode and 3000 nits at peak levels. This makes outdoor visibility very good. Watching videos and browsing content in sunlight is comfortable.

The display supports HDR10 and HDR10+ content. Streaming platforms work well, and videos look sharp with good contrast. Viewing angles are also stable, and touch response feels quick during daily use and gaming.

However, one area where the phone falls behind is bezel size. The borders around the display are slightly thick compared to other phones in this price segment. This makes the front look less premium. While it does not affect usability, it is noticeable when compared to competitors.

The in display fingerprint sensor works reliably. It unlocks the phone quickly in most conditions. Face unlock is available but not as secure as higher end models.

Software

The Pixel 10a runs on Android 16 with Pixel UI. This is where the device stands out clearly. The interface is clean, simple, and free from unnecessary apps. There are no ads or bloatware, which improves the overall experience.

Navigation is smooth, and animations feel consistent. Apps open quickly, and switching between tasks is easy. Even after extended use, the phone does not show major slowdowns.

Google promises 7 years of software updates, including OS upgrades and security patches. This is one of the longest support commitments available in the smartphone market. It makes the Pixel 10a a good option for users who plan to keep their phone for a long time.

The phone also includes several AI features. Some advanced tools from higher models are missing, but most useful features are present. Photo editing tools, AI wallpapers, and smart suggestions work well. Features like Auto Best Take help improve group photos easily.

Overall, the software experience is one of the best reasons to choose this phone. It feels polished and easy to use.

Performance

The Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 processor. This is the same chipset used in the previous model. The phone also uses 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which are unchanged.

In daily use, performance is smooth. Tasks like calling, messaging, browsing, and social media work without issues. Multitasking is also handled well.

Gaming performance is decent. Games like Call of Duty Mobile can run at high settings. The phone can even handle higher frame rates with adjusted graphics settings. However, the device can get warm during long gaming sessions.

Since there is no hardware upgrade, users expecting a major performance boost may feel disappointed. The phone is not designed for heavy users or advanced gaming. It focuses more on stability and consistent performance.

Camera Capabilities

The Pixel 10a uses the same camera setup as before. It includes a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra wide camera. The front camera is 13MP.

Even without hardware changes, the camera performance remains strong. The main camera captures detailed photos with accurate colours. Images have the typical Pixel look, which focuses on natural tones and balanced contrast.

Low light photography is also good. The phone can capture clear images with decent brightness and detail. Night mode works well in most situations.

The ultra wide camera provides good results in daylight. It captures wide scenes with consistent colours. The front camera takes clear selfies in good lighting, but performance drops slightly in low light.

Portrait mode works well with good edge detection, although some images may look slightly over sharpened. Video recording is average. There is some noise in daylight videos, and low light videos can appear soft.

Overall, the camera remains one of the strongest features of the Pixel 10a, especially for photography.

Camera Samples:

Battery

The Pixel 10a comes with a 5100mAh battery. Battery performance is similar to the previous model. With normal use, the phone can last a full day. This includes browsing, calls, social media, and some video streaming.

Heavy users who play games or use the camera frequently may need to charge the phone by the end of the day. Casual users may get slightly better battery life.

Charging speeds are not very fast. The phone supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. Charging from zero to full takes more than one and a half hours. There is no charger included in the box.

Battery life is stable and reliable, but it does not stand out compared to competitors offering faster charging.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy Pixel 10a in 2026?

The Pixel 10a follows the same approach as previous models. It focuses on clean software, strong cameras, and long term support. These are its main strengths.

At the same time, there are some clear limitations. The performance has not improved, the display has thicker bezels, and charging speed is slow. The design also has small usability concerns like the flat back making it harder to pick up.

Another important factor is pricing. The Pixel 10a is priced close to premium devices. However, the Pixel 9a still offers similar performance and experience at a lower price.

For users who want a clean Android experience with good cameras and long updates, the Pixel 10a is still a solid choice. But for those looking for better hardware value, other options or even the previous model may be a better decision.