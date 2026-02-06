Google Pixel 10a launch date, specs, price in India, design, colours: All details so far

Google has finally confirmed that its next affordable Pixel smartphone – the Pixel 10a – is launching soon. The company announced the release date and pre-order timeline in a short teaser video, while also confirming the design. While Google has not revealed full specifications, several details have emerged online through leaks and rumours. Also Read: Google is finally bringing AirDrop-Quick Share support to more Android phones

Pixel 10a launch date and pre-orders

The Pixel 10a is confirmed to go on pre-orders on February 18, 2026. To recall, the Pixel 9a debuted in March last year. In India, Google is also offering early access to users who sign up on the Google Store mailing list before February 13, as mentioned in the official teaser. Also Read: Google Gemini may let you bring your ChatGPT or Claude history along

The launch has been confirmed by Google, while most hardware details are currently based on leaks and industry reports. Also Read: Google’s Aluminum OS inches closer as Desktop Apps appear on Play Store

Pixel 10a design and colours

The teaser video confirms a notable design change. The Pixel 10a appears to drop the raised camera bar in favour of a flat rear camera module that sits flush with the back panel. The phone is also expected to feature a metal frame, thick bezels, and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

As for colours, the teaser showcased a blue shade. Leaks suggest additional options such as Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and a reddish colour called Berry.

Google Pixel 10a specifications (expected)

Google has not confirmed any of the specs yet, but leaks have painted a clearer picture of what it could offer. The Pixel 10a is rumoured to feature a 6.28-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. It is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the Titan M2 security chip.

In terms of memory configuration, the Pixel 10a could offer 8GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it may pack a 5,100mAh battery with wired fast charging and wireless charging support. The phone is expected to boot Android 16 out of the box. Google may bundle the Pixel 10a with a promise of seven years of OS and security updates.

For photography, leaks suggest a dual rear camera setup with an OIS-enabled 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Pixel 10a could sport a 13MP selfie camera with support for 4K video recording.

Pixel 10a price in India (expected)

Based on leaks, the Pixel 10a could be priced similar to its predecessor. It is said to carry a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 128GB variant in India, with the 256GB version expected to cost more.