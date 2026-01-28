Google Photos rolls out feature that adds motion and sound to any image: Here’s how it works

Google has quietly rolled outs one of the most interesting features to its Photos and users are going crazy for it. The new feature introduced by the tech giant will turn your simple gallery app into a powerful memory-creation platform. The feature is called Photo to Video, allowing users to have more control, creativity, and realism via custom prompts and built-in audio. What started as a simple storage option for photos and videos, is now turning into a relive moments in more dynamic ways.

What Is the Photo to Video Feature in Google Photos

The Photo to Video feature in Google Photos turn your single still image into a short AI-generated video. However, the feature was already launched last year, but it had focused on simplicity. But now, users could select a photo and apply basic motion. They can use preset options given in the Photos app and include subtle animations to their precious images.

Custom Prompts

The tech giant also introduced text prompts with the latest update. Rather than relying only on preset animations, users can now describe how they want their photo to move or feel.

The best example to understand- You can ask for gently background motion and cinematic camera movement. In addition, you can also ask for specific visual mood too.

The prompt based approach will enhance your images into an AI-generated video, similar to Gemini tools and making it far more flexible.

Helping Beginners

Google is also helping beginners to use the feature effectively and the company suggests some sample prompts to turn your image into small video. You can edit or expand the prompts and experiment or regenerate videos as per your requirements until you don’t feel the results are right.

Built-In Audio

Another major inclusion and improvement is the automation audio generation, allowing users to include sound by default. This way, you will feel the clips are more complete and emotionally engaging. Additionally, you can also pair background audio with motion, turn your still images into short stories.

Limitations

Earlier Photos to Videos feature on Google Photos came with limitations. Nevertheless, with custom prompts now available, the feature is fully functional and restrictions are largely gone.

Availability

The feature comes with age restrictions, and hence, it is not allowed to be used by users under 18.

Other Recent Additions

Alongside this, Google Photos has also added fun tools like a meme generator recently, giving users more control and combining creativity with practicality.