Google Nano Banana 2 released: What’s new, how to make images, and where to try it

Last year, Google's Nano Banana image model quietly turned into a viral moment. It wasn't just another AI tool, people actually used it. Whether it is about memes, marketing content, or viral image trends, it spreaded like wildfire. Then came Nano Banana Pro, which came for creators who wanted more control.

Now, Google has released Nano Banana 2, and this time, it's trying to balance speed and quality in one package. What will be different from Google's first Nano Banana model? Know everything here.

What’s new in Nano Banana 2?

Nano Banana 2 runs on Google's Gemini Flash image model, which means faster generation and editing. But there is more. According to Google, the new version brings:

Better instruction-following (it sticks closer to what you actually ask for)

Sharper details and improved lighting

More accurate text rendering inside images

Stronger subject consistency across multiple edits

In simple words, if you create a character once, the model is better at keeping that character consistent across scenes. That’s useful for storyboards, brand visuals, or social campaigns. Another noticeable upgrade is text accuracy. Whether you’re generating posters, greeting cards, or infographics, the model handles text placement and clarity better than before.

Moreover, Nano Banana 2 can also pull information from Gemini’s broader knowledge base. It can ground certain outputs using web-backed context, which helps in creating diagrams, visual explanations, or data-based images.

How to make images using Nano Banana 2

If you want to try out the latest image generation model – Nano Banana 2, then simply follow these steps:

Open the Gemini app

Enter your image prompt (be specific, the model responds better to detailed instructions)

Choose aspect ratio or format if needed

Generate and refine

It’s also available in Google Search (AI Mode and Lens), Google Ads (for campaign visuals), Flow (Google’s AI video tool), Google Cloud via Vertex AI, AI Studio and Gemini API.

Nano Banana 2 is replacing the older model inside Gemini’s Fast and Thinking modes. Pro users can still regenerate using Nano Banana Pro if needed.