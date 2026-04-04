Google Meet hits Apple CarPlay before Android Auto, here’s how it works

It’s not often that a Google feature shows up on Apple’s platform first, but that’s exactly what has happened this time. Google Meet is now rolling out support for Apple CarPlay, even before it arrives on Android Auto. Also Read: ChatGPT now works on Apple CarPlay: Here’s how to enable it, supported devices

The update allows users to join meetings directly from their car’s infotainment system. While this may sound like a full meeting experience, the way it works inside a car is slightly different, mainly because of safety reasons. Also Read: YouTube comes to Android Auto, but not in the way you expect

This also comes shortly after ChatGPT was rolled out on Apple CarPlay with voice-only support, once again arriving before Android Auto. Also Read: Google starts fixing Android Auto issues after users report connection problems

What Google Meet does on CarPlay

With this update, users can join meetings with a single tap and also check their upcoming schedule while driving. However, this is not the same as using Meet on your phone or laptop. The version available on CarPlay is limited to audio calls. You won’t see video feeds, and your camera won’t be used during a meeting.

Basic controls like mute and leave are available, but features like chat, reactions, or screen sharing are not part of the in-car experience.

Why it is audio-only

Since video calls while driving are not practical, the CarPlay version only works in audio mode.

The call works like a regular phone call, with sound coming through your car’s speakers. This way, users can stay connected without needing to look at the screen constantly.

Even though it limits functionality, this approach is expected for any app being used inside a moving vehicle.

Available for most users

The feature is not restricted to a small group. It is rolling out to users with personal Google accounts as well as those using Workspace accounts.

This means anyone using CarPlay with a Google account should be able to access Meet once the update reaches their device.

Android Auto is still waiting

What stands out here is that Android Auto does not have this feature yet. That’s unusual, considering both Meet and Android Auto are Google products.

Google has confirmed that Meet support for Android Auto is on the way, but there is no clear timeline yet. So for now, CarPlay users are getting access first.

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What this means in real use

This update makes it slightly easier to stay connected during travel, especially for quick calls or meetings that don’t require video. At the same time, it doesn’t try to replace a full meeting setup.