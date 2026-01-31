Google Maps’ new Gemini feature will help you navigate better on foot and cycle

Google Maps is getting a small but useful update that should make navigation easier for people who walk or cycle regularly. Google has expanded Gemini support inside Maps, allowing users to access the AI assistant during walking and cycling navigation, not just while driving. Also Read: CERT-In issues data theft warning for macOS and Chrome users: What you should do

The feature is now rolling out globally on Android and iOS, according to Google, and builds on the Gemini integration that was first introduced in Maps last year. Also Read: How to Use ChatGPT Translate: A Quick Step-by-Step Guide

Gemini now works for walking and cycling

With this update, Gemini can assist users when they choose walking or cycling as their navigation mode in Google Maps. Earlier, Gemini support was limited to motorised navigation. Now, pedestrians and cyclists can also use voice-based assistance while moving.

To use it, users need to start navigation in Google Maps and tap the microphone icon at the top of the screen. Gemini can also be activated using the “Hey Google” voice command. At the moment, Gemini works only through voice. There is no option to type queries or view text-based replies during navigation.

What you can ask Gemini while navigating

While walking, users can ask questions related to their surroundings. For example, Gemini can tell you which neighbourhood you are currently in or suggest top-rated restaurants nearby. These recommendations appear visually on the map, making it easier to decide where to stop without breaking navigation.

For cyclists, Gemini focuses more on quick, hands-free assistance. Users can ask for their estimated time of arrival or check upcoming calendar events. The assistant can also handle simple tasks outside Maps, such as sending a text message. For instance, asking Gemini to message someone about a delayed arrival can be done without stopping or touching the phone.

Google says Gemini can also handle follow-up questions, so users don’t have to repeat full commands every time and can continue the conversation as they move.

Focus on hands-free use

The idea behind the feature is to cut down on phone interaction while navigating. Whether someone is walking in an unfamiliar area or cycling on busy roads, they can ask questions or get things done without constantly looking at the screen.

This update is part of Google’s wider effort to bring Gemini into more of its services. By adding it to walking and cycling navigation, Google is pushing Maps beyond just turn-by-turn directions, especially for people who use the app regularly. The feature is already rolling out worldwide and should be available anywhere Gemini is supported.