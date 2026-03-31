Google lets you finally change Gmail Username, but there is a catch

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 31, 2026, 11:46 PM (IST)
If you’ve been stuck with an old or slightly awkward email ID for years, there’s some good news. Google has started rolling out a feature that lets you change your Gmail username. Yes, you can change that part before @gmail.com! Also Read: Gmail Tricks That Can Save You Time Every Day
So far, even if you wanted to change the username, which you must have made years ago, maybe even in your teens, the only way was to create a completely new account. But that’s finally changing! The biggest relief here is that you don’t have to start from scratch. When you change your username, your emails, photos, and files, everything stays the same. Even your new email becomes your main login ID. Also Read: 7 Gmail Settings You Should Change Today
What about your old email ID? The good part is that the old Gmail ID continues to work as an alternate address. So if someone emails your old ID, you’ll still receive it.
It’s not completely open-ended, though. There are a few limits:
Also, while you can switch back to your old one, this isn’t something you’ll want to keep experimenting with too often.
The steps are simple. Just:
Can’t see this option yet? Know who can change it now.
At the moment, this is rolling out in phases and is available for users in the US first. A wider rollout is expected, but there’s no exact timeline yet. That means you will have to wait.
It’s a small update, but honestly, a useful one. You no longer have to live with an outdated email ID or go through the hassle of creating a new account.
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