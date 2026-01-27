Google Calendar adds Gemini to suggest best meeting times: Here’s how

Scheduling meetings on Google Calendar is a time-consuming and frustrating task, especially when participants and members have conflicting work related priorities. Nevertheless, Google is now making this process a lot easier than before by introducing a new feature in Google Calendar. Gemini will analyze attendees’ availability and suggest optimal meeting times on Calendar. This will help teams to coordinate more efficiently and reduce the back-and-forth emails or messages that are typically waiting to find the suitable slot.

Suggested Times Introduced on Google Calendar

One of the striking features of this update is Gemini will now suggest time on Calendar. It means at the time of creating event, if you are an organizer, then you can click this option to let Gemini scan the calendars of all invited participants. The feature will consider their work hours and potential conflicts and then suggest participants a suitable time. Additionally, the feature will also provide a list of recommended time slots. This way organizer can quickly select the best time slot, reducing the stress of manually checking schedules.

Effortless Rescheduling

Even if Gemini suggests times, meetings may still face scheduling conflicts. So in order to cure this issues, Gemini is offering an easy rescheduling option in Calendar. If multiple attendees decline a meeting, then a banner will appear at the top of the event. It will display time when everyone is available. You will be able to accept the suggestion by tapping a single click on accept button or by exploring additional options.

Availability

Currently, Gemini features are available to paid Google Workspace users, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus. In addition, the feature is also available to those who have Google AI pro for Education add-on.

The Gemini features are already accessible for Rapid domains. However, the Scheduled Release domains will get the features starting February 2, 2026. The tech giant is also providing guidance on managing the Gemini feature via the Help Center. For Admin users, the feature is enables by default.

How to Use the Feature: Step-By-Step Guide

Step 1: To use the feature, the first step is to open the Google Calendar on your computer.

Step 2: The next step is to create an event and add guests.

Step 3: Now, click on the Suggested Times option.

Step 4: You can then review the suggested slots and expand the suggestions to see more options.

Step 5: If you want to reschedule, then you can open the event and click on Edit event option. Then, select the suggested time to update the invite.