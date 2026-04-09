Google adds Notebooks to Gemini AI: What is the new feature and how does it help users stay organised

Google has introduced a new notebooks feature in its Gemini AI platform. The new update will help users manage their charts, files, and projects, all in one place. Rather than switching between different conversations and documents, you can now organize your everything related to a topic inside a single notebook. This will make it easy for you to work on tasks and keep information structured. Also Read: Google’s NotebookLM Can Now Generate Audio Overviews in 50+ Languages

Notebooks Introduced in Gemini AI

Google announced to include Notebooks in Gemini. It will work like a personal knowledge spaces, where users can create a notebook and add chats. In addition, you can also include documents, PDF’s, and other files too. Once you include any of these, Gemini will then use this data as a context to give you more accurate and relevant answers and responses. The feature will help users to handle their long conversations and complex tasks without losing track of information.

How to Use Notebook in Gemini

To use this feature, you need to select the ‘New Notebook’ in Gemini app. As soon as you create a notebook, you can give it a name based on your topic Now, move your existing chats into it and upload files. You can also upload PDF’s, documents, or notes. You can also give custom instructions to Gemini. Once you have added everything, Gemini will combine this information with its tools and web search to generate better responses. Now, start asking questions and Gemini will use your data and give you better answers.

Notebook LM Integration

One of the key aspect of this feature is its connection with NotebookLM. Your Notebooks created in Gemini wll automatically sync with NotebookLM. This will allow you to continue your work across both platforms without any extra steps.

It means, you can add notes in Gemini and then use NotebookLM to create summaries, videos, or other outputs. This improves workflow and saves time.

Availability

The feature is currently rolling out on the Gemini web app and it will first available to users with Google AI Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscriptions. The tech giant plans to expand the feature to mobile devices and more regions soon. It is also expected to reach free users in the coming weeks.

Why This Feature Matters

This update will make Gemini better in terms of students, professionals, and ordinary users. It assists in storing information under one roof and enhances the AI reaction to tasks. Using notebooks, users can organize projects in a more effective way and be able to work on long-term work without any misunderstandings.

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Google’s notebooks is an easy yet useful one. It mainly focuses on organization, improved reactions, and the smooth operation between apps.