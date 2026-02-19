Good news for students! Adobe makes Photoshop, Acrobat and Firefly free in India

Adobe will provide free access to some of its software for students in India. The company made the announcement at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. Students enrolled in recognised higher education institutions across the country will be eligible for the offer. Also Read: AI Impact Summit: What is MANAV Vision? PM Modi’s five-point framework for AI explained

What students will get

Under the plan, students will be able to use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Acrobat, and Adobe Firefly without paying subscription charges. The access will not be open to everyone directly. It will be rolled out through participating colleges and institutions. Also Read: Sarvam plans to bring AI to feature phones, cars and smart glasses

Adobe said the tools will be made available as part of a structured programme, but the access itself will be free for eligible students. Adobe said the offer is meant to support students preparing for careers in design, animation, media, marketing, and related fields. Also Read: AI won’t replace jobs, says PM Modi: Industry voice tells a different story

Currently, Adobe offers a paid student subscription in India, which starts at a discounted price for the first months and increases thereafter. With this new initiative, eligible students will not have to pay for access to the selected tools.

Curriculum and certifications included

Apart from software access, Adobe said students will also receive structured learning support. The company plans to provide curriculum material and guided training modules along with the apps. This is aimed at helping students learn how to use these tools in practical settings.

Adobe has also partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime to offer AI-focused courses and certifications. This partnership extends Adobe’s Digital Academy programme in India. Through this tie-up, students will be able to pursue industry-relevant certification courses at no cost.

Rollout and availability

The initiative will be available through accredited higher education institutions across India. Adobe said students from around 15,000 schools and 500 colleges linked to Content Creator Labs will be covered under the programme.

The company stated that this move aligns with the broader goal of expanding opportunities in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics sector in the coming years. More details on how students can access the tools are expected to be shared through participating institutions.