Garena Free Fire secret redeem codes revealed for March 18: rewards are insane

Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 18, 2026, 08:34 AM (IST)
Mobile gaming has become really popular over the past few years. With the availability of affordable smartphones and widespread internet access, millions of users have turned to mobile games for both fun and competition. India is one such market that has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for mobile gaming. One standout title that has gained massive popularity is Free Fire. Its engaging gameplay and impressive graphics, combined with smooth performance across both entry-level and flagship devices, has made it a crowd favourite for casual as well as serious gamers. Also Read: Top 20 list of 17 March Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Get exclusive skins, weapons & diamonds now
Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game among gamers. It continues to captivate players’ minds with its redeem codes. These redeem codes not just offers daily rewards, but also help players to get ahead in the game and win the battle. In addition, players can unlock exclusive in-game items that can only be obtained via physical money. But with the help of redeem codes, players can grab these items in free. These items contain diamonds, skins, emotes, characters, booyah passes, and more. Also Read: Garena Free Fire rewards alert: Grab 16 March redeem codes now!
The game releases these redeem codes on daily basis. In this article, we will delve into what are Free Fire redeem codes and how you can get hold on today’s redeem codes and win daily rewards. These redeem codes are released on daily basis and are alphanumeric in nature. Players have to head straight to the official redemption site of Free Fire to grab these redeem codes. Also Read: Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes (12 March) and claim rewards instantly
F7H2KP9LM0N3BRT6: Legendary Weapon Loot Crate
FQW5ER1TY8UI2OPZ: Diamond Royale Voucher
FAS9DFGH4JKL7MNB: Elite Pass Upgrade
FXCV6BNM3ZXQW1ER: Exclusive Character Bundle
FOI8UYTRE4WP9QAS: Rare Emote Reward
FJ6P1SW9VR2YT8BX: Weapon Skin Dragon AK
FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP: 500 Gold Coins
FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO: Pet Skin Shadow Beast
FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM: Magic Cube Fragment x5
FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG: Backpack Skin Neon Fury
FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA: Parachute Skin Sky Blaze
FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE: Diamond x50
FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML: Outfit Bundle Street Warrior
FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC: Vehicle Skin Flame Rider
FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP: Gun Crate Coupon x2
FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB: Gloo Wall Skin Ice Shield
FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT: Character Fragment Pack
FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ: Loot Box Premium Supply
FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA: Exclusive Avatar & Banner Set
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