Garena Free Fire redeem codes March 1: How to claim free skins, vouchers and more

Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 01, 2026, 09:00 AM (IST)
Free Fire players logging in on March 1, 2026, have a fresh set of redeem codes to check out. Garena continues to roll these out regularly, giving players a simple way to grab in-game items without using diamonds. The rewards aren't always the same, but they typically include things like weapon skins, character outfits, vouchers, and other cosmetic extras that help mix things up a bit in your inventory.
Redeem codes are usually available for a limited time. Some may stop working once a usage limit is reached, while others expire quietly. That's why it's better to try them early in the day rather than waiting. Even if a few codes don't work, others from the list may still be active.
Here's today's list. Make sure to copy and paste them exactly as shown:
Not every code guarantees high-value rewards. Some may unlock smaller items, and that’s normal. Redeem codes are more about consistency than big wins every single day.
If you haven’t redeemed one yet today, here’s how you can do it:
If the code is valid, the reward will appear in your in-game mailbox. Sometimes it shows up quickly, but in some cases it may take a few hours. Garena allows up to 24 hours for delivery.
Q1. Why is my redeem code not working?
Ans: It may have expired, reached its redemption limit, or not be valid in your region.
Q2. Can I use the same code twice?
Ans: No. Each code can only be redeemed once per account.
Q3. How long do rewards take to arrive?
Ans: Rewards usually arrive within a few hours, but it can take up to 24 hours.
