Garena Free Fire redeem codes 18 February 2026 just dropped: Diamonds and legendary skins almost gone!

11Dots Studio released Garena Free Fire in 2017, featuring gameplay and enhancements that can’t be resisted by any Battle Royale fan. The game can be played on any mid-range and budget smartphone, making it accessible to thousands of players in India. Nevertheless, it was banned in 2022 by the Indian Government citing several security issues within the game. The game developer re-launched the game in India under a new name, Garena Free Fire Max. This is an updated version of the global version.
Garena Free Fire players are always on the lookout for several in-game items such as diamonds, skins, emotes, character outfits, guns, weapons, riffles, booyah passes, and more to enhance their gaming experience. One of the easiest ways to grab these items are redeem codes that are available every day. These codes are time-limited and region-specific, so players need to claim them before they get expire.
Redeeming codes in Free Fire MAX is a very simple process, but it must be done carefully since a single mistake can make the code invalid. Here’s the step-by-step guide:
Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may not work in all regions and can be invalid or expired depending on your location. Availability varies by server, so players are advised to check and redeem the codes as early as possible.
