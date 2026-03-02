Garena Free Fire 2 March, 2026 update: Free rewards and redeem codes inside

If you are an ardent Free Fire player, then you must know that Garena releases several bundles every month that help players to get ahead in the game. These bundles not only help in collecting valuable items, but also help in winning the battle and defeating your enemy. Free Fire is a survival shooter game in which the game developer continues to thrill its fans with stylish character bundles. This month, Free Fire has released the Magic Cube Store with several in-game items.

The game comes with one of the striking features called Redeem Codes. These redeem codes help players to get ahead in the game and claim several rewards. These rewards help you to win the battle and claim diamonds, skins, emotes, and several other essential items. In this story, we will delve into how to grab these redeem codes and claim today’s rewards.

These redeem codes are released daily, but they are region-specific. This means you may not always be able to access them, and you’ll need to check whether they are redeemable in your region. In this article, we will guide you on how to redeem Free Fire codes and share today’s active codes.

How to Redeem Today’s Codes in Free Fire:

To redeem the above code, first go to the Free Fire Redeem Code website i.e. https://reward.ff.garena.com/. After that log in to your Free Fire MAX account. As soon as you log in, you will get the option to redeem this code. Enter the code in the box appearing on the screen and redeem it. As soon as you do this, the reward will come to your Free Fire Max account. If you are getting an error message like Failed to Redeem while redeeming this code, then understand that either it is not for your region or it has expired.

Today’s Redeem Codes:

4N8M2XL9R1G3: Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

H8YC4TN6VKQ9: Diamond Royale Voucher

FF6YH3BFD7VT: 50 Free Diamonds

B1RK7C5ZL8YT: Cobra MP40 Gun Skin

4ST1ZTBZBRP9: Elite Pass Badge

BR43FMAPYEZZ: Magic Cube Fragment x5

UPQ7X5NMJ64V: Street Boy Bundle

S9QK2L6VP3MR: Pet Food x3

FFR4G3HM5YJN: Flaming Red Emote

6KWMFJVMQQYG: Golden AK47 Skin

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q: Legendary Outfit Bundle

FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A: 100 Free Diamonds

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E: Incubator Voucher

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L: Premium Crate Coupon

FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K: Thunder Electrified Backpack Skin

FK3J9H5G1F7D: Exclusive Character Trial Card