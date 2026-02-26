comscore
Gaming and music headphones under Rs 15,000 worth buying right now

Looking for the best headphones under Rs 15,000? Explore top wireless, noise cancelling, gaming, and bass-heavy headphones with long battery life and premium features

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Feb 26, 2026, 05:20 PM (IST)

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Pluszoom icon
18

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over-Ear Headphones feature a German design. They support adaptive active noise cancellation. The battery life is up to 50 hours on a full charge. They support sound personalization. The headphones come with touch controls. They support multipoint connectivity for connecting to multiple devices. They are designed for clear voice calls. A 10-minute charge provides up to 5 hours of playback. The product comes with a 2-year warranty. The headphones are available in a white color option. The listed price is Rs 14,990.

Sony ULT Wearzoom icon
28

Sony ULT Wear

The Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones support wireless Bluetooth connectivity. They feature active noise cancellation. The headphones are designed with an over-ear fit. They offer massive bass sound performance. The battery life is up to 50 hours on a full charge. The headphones come in a grey color option. The listed price is Rs 14,899.

Marshall Major Vzoom icon
38

Marshall Major V Wireless On Ear Headphones

The Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones support Bluetooth wireless connectivity. They offer more than 100 hours of wireless playtime on a full charge. The headphones support Spotify Tap as the default function. They support wireless charging. They feature a customizable M-button for quick access to selected functions. The headphones come in a brown color option. The listed price is Rs 14,999.

Logitech G 733zoom icon
48

Logitech G 733 Lightspeed Over Ear Wireless Gaming Headset

The Logitech G 733 Lightspeed Over-Ear Wireless Gaming Headset supports Lightspeed wireless connectivity. It features a suspension headband design for adjustable fit. The headset includes LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. It comes with Blue VO!CE microphone technology for voice clarity. It is equipped with PRO-G audio drivers for sound performance. The listed price is Rs 15,021.

Skullcandy Crusher Evozoom icon
58

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones support Bluetooth connectivity. They come with a built-in microphone for calls. The headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life. They support Personal Sound customization. They feature Extra Bass technology. A USB-C charging cable is included in the box. The headphones come in a Chill Gray color option. The listed price is Rs 13,423.

_Jabra Evolve 65TEzoom icon
68

Jabra Evolve 65TE

The Jabra Evolve 65TE USB-A MS Stereo headset comes with a Bluetooth headset and a Bluetooth dongle for PC connectivity. It supports USB-A connection and is certified for Microsoft Teams. It features an on-ear design. The headset comes in a black color option. The listed price is Rs 14,968.

_Alienware AW720Hzoom icon
78

Alienware AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset

The Alienware AW720H Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset supports Dolby Atmos spatial sound. It offers dual-mode connectivity with 2.4GHz wireless support. It also includes a 3.5mm jack cable for wired use. The headset comes with in-line controls for easy adjustments. It has a built-in microphone for voice communication. The listed price is Rs 13,999.

Sony INZONEzoom icon
88

Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset

The Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset supports 360 Spatial Sound for immersive audio. It works with PC and PS5. It offers up to 28 hours of battery life on a full charge. The headset supports 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for low-latency gaming. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack for wired use. It comes with a bidirectional boom microphone for clear voice communication. The headset is equipped with 40mm drivers for sound output. The listed price is Rs 13,594.