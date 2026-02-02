Galaxy S26 Ultra looks stunning in new leak: Is this Samsung’s masterpiece?

It is only less than a month when Samsung will unveil its one of the most-awaited flagship series, dubbed Galaxy S26. The series is already making waves online, even before its official online. Leaks and rumors reveal the device’s design, camera details, battery, and many other interesting aspects. A recent leaked image of what is believed to be a marketing visual of the Galaxy S26 Ultra has surfaced, offering a much clearer look at what this flagship smartphone will look like.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Design

The leaked images of Galaxy S26 Ultra reveals that the device is going to be sleek, minimal, and unmistakably Ultra. As per image, the device will have a flat display, paired with slim and even bezels. If this happens, then it will give the device a clean and modern appearance. It appears the tech giant seems to be continuing its flat-frame design language for Galaxy S26 ultra. The device is expected to have gently rounded corners, making it comfortable to hold despite its large size.

Color Option

One of the striking and impressive features that immediately caught attention is the new Cobalt Violet color option. The Galaxy S26 Ultra looks bold and classy in its new color option, making it one of the standout finishes of this generation. The leaked image clearly showcases the S Pen, revealing that the company is keeping the stylus as a core part of the Ultra experience.

Display and Build Details

As per reports, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might feature a massive 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, along with top-tier peak brightness, sharpness, and smoothness. We can’t deny the fact that nobody can challenge Samsung’s dominance in display technology yet. The smartphone is expected to have a centered hole-punch camera and symmetrical bezels.

Thickness

Another essential leaked information is device’s thickness, expected to maintain at just 7.9mm, which is yet again impressive considering the hardware packed inside. Physical buttons will remain at the right side along with the power & volume keys. This makes the design uncluttered and clean.

Camera Setup and Processor

On the back, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to have a triple camera setup, that’s arranged vertically. The design looks premium, but the raised camera island suggests that the phone might wobble slightly as soon as you placed it on the flat surface.

In terms of camera specifications, the device is expected to be packed with the 200-megapixel main sensor, supported by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel 3x zoom lens. For clicking selfies, it might come with the 200A 12-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be paired with the 256GB storage and a 5000mAh battery capacity. It might run on the Android 16 based on One UI 8.5.

Launch Timeline

While the tech giant hasn’t officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated smartphone series, but multiple reports suggest that the series might debut at an Unpacked event on February 25 in San Francisco.

