Galaxy S26 series price in India vs US vs Germany vs UAE vs UK: You won’t believe the cost

Samsung has introduced its new flagship smartphones under the S series lineup. The latest models were unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event held in San Francisco. The lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26. These smartphones are now available for pre-order in several countries, including India, the US, the UK, the UAE, and Germany.

Pre-Order and Availability Details

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is currently available for pre-order across multiple markets. In India, the smartphones will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official online store. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in Black, Blue, Purple, and White. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are available in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India

In India, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,59,999. The top-end 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version costs Rs. 1,89,999.

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,07,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is available at Rs. 1,19,999 for 256GB storage and Rs. 1,39,999 for 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in US, UK, UAE and Germany

In the United States, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299. The higher storage options are priced at $1,499 and $1,799. The Galaxy S26+ starts at $1,099, while the Galaxy S26 begins at $899.

In the UK, the starting prices are GBP 1,279 for the Ultra, GBP 1,099 for the S26+, and GBP 879 for the S26. In the UAE, the 512GB variants are priced at AED 5,099 for the Ultra, AED 4,299 for the S26+, and AED 3,599 for the S26. In Germany, the 512GB models are available at EUR 1,449, EUR 1,249, and EUR 999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are the first smartphones powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 2600 chipset, built on a 2nm process. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor based on a 3nm process. These chipsets are designed to deliver improved performance and better power efficiency.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ come with three cameras on the back. Both phones use the same camera system. The main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor with a wide lens and an f/1.8 aperture. It also supports optical image stabilization, which helps reduce blur in photos and videos.

There is also a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It has an f/2.4 aperture and supports optical image stabilization as well. This lens offers 3x optical zoom. The third camera is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture. It provides a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, both phones have a 12-megapixel front camera. It uses a wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 26mm focal length.

When it comes to video recording, the rear cameras can shoot in 8K resolution at 24fps and 30fps. They can also record 4K videos at 30fps and 60fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with four cameras on the back. The main camera uses a 200-megapixel sensor with a wide lens and an f/1.4 aperture. It also supports optical image stabilization. The phone also includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This lens has an f/2.9 aperture and offers 5x optical zoom. There is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.