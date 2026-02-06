comscore
From Resumes to Interviews: ChatGPT prompts that can boost your job search

From resume rewriting to mock interviews, these ChatGPT prompts can help job seekers improve their chances in a crowded hiring market.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Feb 06, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)

How ChatGPT Can Help Your Job Search

Finding a job has become tougher than ever, with layoffs and intense competition. In such times, AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can act as a smart career assistant, helping you refine applications and prepare better.

Rewrite Your Resume to Stand Out

Use ChatGPT to rewrite your resume for a specific role and industry. Ask it to focus on measurable achievements, strong action verbs, and ATS-friendly formatting to improve your chances of getting noticed.

Tailor Your Resume for Each Job

Paste a job description and your resume into ChatGPT. Ask it to highlight missing skills and adjust your experience to match 80-90 percent of the role’s requirements without exaggerating or misrepresenting your background.

Optimise Your LinkedIn Profile

ChatGPT can help rewrite your LinkedIn ‘About’ section into a recruiter-friendly summary. The goal is to keep it concise, keyword-rich, and focused on your skills, achievements, and problem-solving abilities.

Write a Strong Cover Letter

Ask ChatGPT to create a short, personalised cover letter for a specific job. A good prompt ensures it highlights one quantifiable achievement and ends with a confident call to action.

Practice Mock Interviews

You can use ChatGPT as a mock interviewer. Ask it to pose technical and behavioural questions for your role, then request feedback on clarity, depth, and tone after each response.

Find Your Key Differentiators

By sharing your work history, ChatGPT can help list three to five unique strengths or experiences that set you apart from other candidates and can be highlighted during interviews or applications.

Use AI Smartly, Not Blindly

While ChatGPT can boost your job search, always review outputs carefully. Double-check facts, fix errors, and keep things honest. AI is a tool to support your effort, not replace your judgment or authenticity.