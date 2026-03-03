From premium smartphones to smart gadgets, top luxury tech gifts for Holi 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Mar 03, 2026, 03:41 PM (IST)
The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on Apple’s latest A19 chip built on a 3nm process. It comes with 8GB RAM, while the iPhone 17 offers 12GB RAM. The Apple iPhone 17e with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 64,900. The 512GB variant of the Apple iPhone 17e is priced at Rs 84,900.
The Marshall Bromley 750 Portable Wireless Party Speaker is priced at Rs 1,09,999. It delivers loud stereo sound with adjustable bass and treble controls. The speaker supports Bluetooth, 3.5 mm aux, RCA, microphone, and instrument inputs. It also features built-in LED lights and comes in a black and brass finish.
The SwissGear 5358 USB ScanSmart Laptop Backpack is priced at Rs 60,750. It features a ScanSmart design for easy airport security checks. The backpack is abrasion-resistant and suitable for travel use. It comes as an exclusive bundle with a lock.
The Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner is priced at Rs 64,900 and supports wet and dry cleaning in one go. It comes with a 2-year warranty including accidental damage protection. The device features a self-cleaning cycle and washes with clean water every time. It has a 1L bin capacity and offers up to 35 minutes of runtime.
The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar is priced at Rs 87,999 and supports Dolby Atmos for 9.1.4 surround sound. It connects through WiFi and Bluetooth for streaming music and TV audio. The soundbar also supports Amazon Alexa for voice control. It is available in a White colour option.
The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini-LED Neo QLED Smart TV is priced at Rs 1,02,990. It features Samsung Vision AI and is powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. The TV uses Quantum Matrix Technology Slim for improved brightness and contrast. It supports Motion Xcelerator 144Hz and is Pantone Validated for accurate colours.
The ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset is priced at Rs 72,117 and features a customizable AniMe Matrix LED display. It comes with an AI noise-canceling microphone and ESS 9281 Quad DAC for high-resolution audio. The headset has a lightweight design and connects via USB-C. It is compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, Switch, and mobile devices.
The LG 630 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-X257AMC3) is priced at Rs 1,80,990 and has a 630-litre capacity. It features frost-free cooling and an inverter compressor. The refrigerator supports Wi-Fi connectivity, InstaView Door-in-Door, and convertible storage. It includes an ice and water dispenser, Door Cooling+, and Hygiene Fresh+ technology.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information