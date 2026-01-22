comscore
  • From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

GTA VI, Marvel’s Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem and more. Here’s a look at the biggest upcoming PS5 games set to release in 2026.

Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora| Published: Jan 22, 2026, 12:42 AM (IST)

Upcoming PS5 Games to Watch

6 is shaping up to be a huge year for PlayStation 5 players. From massive open-world titles to story-driven adventures, these upcoming PS5 games are generating serious buzz.

Grand Theft Auto VI

GTA 6 tops the list without question. After years of waiting, Rockstar’s next blockbuster finally launches on November 19, 2026, with expectations sky-high across the gaming world.

Marvel s Wolverine

Marvel’s Wolverine is one of the most anticipated PS5 exclusives. Built by Insomniac Games, it promises brutal combat, a darker tone, and a more mature superhero story.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem brings Leon S. Kennedy back to the spotlight. Set to release on February 27, 2026, it’s expected to blend classic survival horror with modern visuals.

007 First Light

7 First Light offers a fresh take on James Bond with cinematic missions and stealth gameplay. The game is already up for pre-orders and launches on May 27, 2026.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis marks Lara Croft’s return in a new adventure. Fans are expecting a mix of exploration, puzzles, and cinematic storytelling on PS5.

Life Is Strange: Reunion

Life Is Strange: Reunion continues the emotional storytelling the series is known for. The game is set to release on March 26, 2026, focusing on choices and relationships.

Control: Resonant

Control: Resonant expands Remedy’s supernatural universe. While it doesn’t have a fixed release date yet, it’s expected to arrive in 2026 with deeper lore and new mechanics.