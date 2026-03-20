Free Fire redeem codes for March 20: Working codes, rewards, how to claim

Free Fire players logging in on March 20, 2026, have another set of redeem codes to try. These codes are released regularly by Garena and give players a chance to pick up in-game rewards without spending diamonds. Most of the time, the rewards include weapon skins, vouchers, or small cosmetic items that help mix things up a bit. Also Read: Limited-time Garena Free Fire redeem codes (19 March 2026): Claim your free loot now

These codes don’t always stay active for long. Some stop working after a few hours, while others get exhausted once enough players redeem them. So if you’re planning to use them, it’s better to try them early instead of waiting. Also Read: Garena Free Fire secret redeem codes revealed for March 18: rewards are insane

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (March 20, 2026)

Here’s today’s list of redeem codes to try. It’s best to copy and paste them directly to avoid errors: Also Read: Top 20 list of 17 March Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Get exclusive skins, weapons & diamonds now

FFSGT7KNFQ2X

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

F7F9A3B2K6G8

FPSTQ7MXNPY5

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FA3S7D5F1G9H

FK3J9H5G1F7D

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FE2R8T6Y4U1I

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCBRAXQTS9S

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFDMNSW9KG2

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

FU1I5O3P7A9S

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FFSKTXVQF2NR

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

FFRSX4CYHLLQ

Not every code will work for everyone. Some may already be used up or limited to certain regions. That’s pretty normal with these daily drops.

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

If you haven’t done it in a while, here’s the quick way:

Go to reward.ff.garena.com Log in using your Free Fire-linked account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, or X) Paste one code into the box Confirm and wait for the result

If the code goes through, the reward will show up in your in-game mailbox. Sometimes it’s instant, sometimes it takes a bit.

A Quick Note

Each code can be used only once on a single account. If one doesn’t work, it may have already expired or reached its claim limit. When that happens, the easiest thing to do is try another code from the list.

FAQs

Q1. Why is a Free Fire code not working today?

Ans: It may no longer be active, or too many players may have already used it.

Q2. Can I use more than one redeem code in a day?

Ans: Yes, you can try several codes one by one.

Q3. Will everyone get the same reward from a code?

Ans: Not necessarily. Rewards can vary depending on the code and region.

Q4. How long does it take for the reward to arrive?

Ans: It usually shows up within a few hours, though sometimes it can take longer.

Q5. Can a guest account redeem these codes?

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Ans: No, you need a linked account to claim the rewards.