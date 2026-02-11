Found your personal info on Google? New tool helps you remove deepfakes faster

The internet never really forgets, and that has been one of the biggest concerns for users dealing with privacy risks, identity theft, or even AI-generated deepfakes. Now, Google is trying to give people more control over what shows up when someone searches their name. In a recent announcement, the company introduced new updates that simplify how you can request the removal of sensitive personal information and explicit images from Google Search. Also Read: Pixel 9a gets Rs 10,000 price cut just before Pixel 10a launch: How to grab the deal

All you need to know about ‘remove sexual image’ button

Google has introduced a dedicated “remove sexual image” option to make reporting explicit content easier. If an image shows up in Search, you can tap the three-dot menu, select Remove result, and choose the sexual image category. Google will also ask whether the content is real or AI-generated, a clear nod to the rise of deepfakes. Also Read: Google Meet makes presentations easier with new feature

Once the request is submitted, Google may show links to emotional and legal support resources. You can also upload multiple images in one go, instead of filing separate reports. There’s even an optional safeguard that tries to reduce similar results from appearing again for you, though the content may still exist elsewhere unless removed. Also Read: Google Maps may soon answer your travel queries with Gemini chat; Here's how

What all can you change?

Google is expanding its “Results about you” tool to cover more categories of personal data. Earlier, the feature allowed you to remove contact details such as phone numbers, home addresses, and email IDs. Now, it goes a step further. You can request the removal of details like:

Government ID numbers

Passport or driver’s licence information

Bank and credit card details

Medical records

Confidential usernames and passwords

Images of signatures or identity documents

How to report personal information or deepfake on Google

One of the key updates focuses on non-consensual explicit images, including AI-generated deepfakes.

If you spot such content in Search results, you can tap the three-dot menu next to the link, choose “Remove result,” and specify the reason.

Google has also made the process less repetitive, you can now report multiple images in a single request instead of filing separate complaints.

Once submitted, the request can be tracked directly from the Results about you dashboard, which also sends alerts when there is progress.

However, you must note that these removals apply only to Google Search results. The original content will still exist on the website where it was published unless that platform deletes it separately.

The updated privacy tools are rolling out gradually, starting with the US and are expected to expand to other regions, including India.