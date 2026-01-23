Forza Horizon 6 launch date confirmed as teaser trailer debuts at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Microsoft closed its Xbox Developer Direct 2026 showcase with a familiar name, but one that still managed to grab attention. Forza Horizon 6 is officially launching on May 19, and Playground Games used the event to give the first proper look at gameplay, setting, and what players can expect from the next chapter in the open-world racing series. Also Read: PS6, Next Xbox Launch Could Face Possible Delay As RAM Prices Rise

Japan Becomes the New Horizon Playground

Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan, a location fans have been asking for over several years. According to the developers, this is the largest and most detailed map the Horizon series has attempted so far. The world is built around elevation changes, dense urban stretches, countryside roads, and seasonal shifts that affect how and where you drive. Also Read: Xbox Game Pass January Wave 2 lineup revealed: Full list of new games

Also Read: Xbox Cloud Gaming could get a free version soon, but there’s a catch

The setting leans heavily into Japanese car culture, from tight mountain roads to high-speed highways and off-road sections. The focus on verticality means players will spend more time moving between different elevations, rather than sticking to flat expanses seen in earlier games.

First Gameplay and Cars at Launch

Playground Games showcased early gameplay during the presentation, along with the game’s cover cars. These include the 2025 GR GT Prototype, making its video game debut, and the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser. At launch, Forza Horizon 6 will feature over 550 cars, with the roster tuned to better represent Japan’s tuning scene, off-road vehicles, and performance icons.

The studio said the car list has been reworked to feel more intentional, rather than simply expanding numbers for the sake of it.

A More Guided Campaign Structure

Instead of a completely open progression system, Forza Horizon 6 takes a more guided approach this time. Players begin as outsiders and gradually earn their place in the Horizon Festival by completing qualifiers, taking part in Horizon Rush events, and collecting wristbands along the way.

As players move up the ranks, they eventually unlock a separate “Legend” island, which opens up new areas and challenges that are not accessible early on. The idea is to add structure without taking away the freedom the series is known for.

New Systems and Player Tools

Several new features are being added to support this approach. These include Customisable Garages, The Estate, Drag Meets, and Horizon Time Attack Circuits. Playground Games also confirmed that all existing accessibility features are returning, with additional options being added.

One notable addition is the ability to create custom tracks anywhere on the map, including collaboratively with friends.

Trending Now

Platforms and Availability

Forza Horizon 6 will launch day one on Game Pass Ultimate. A PlayStation 5 version has also been confirmed, with release planned for later in 2026.