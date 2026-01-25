Forgot iPhone 18 Pro! iPhone 17e set to get these biggest changes that keeps me exciting

The iPhone 18 Pro may be getting the spotlight right now, but honestly, the phone I’m more curious about is the iPhone 17e. Apple’s “e” lineup was never meant to be flashy, yet it’s slowly becoming the most practical iPhone for many users. And if the latest leaks are anywhere close to accurate, the iPhone 17e could finally feel like more than just a toned-down option of the flagship. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro leak points to a subtle but noticeable design shift

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e sometime around February or March, continuing the annual refresh cycle it started with the iPhone 16e. And the leaks and rumours have already painted a picture of what it may bring to the table. Have a look here. Also Read: From foldables to smart homes: Here Apple’s big plans

iPhone 17e may bid goodbye to notch

One of the biggest changes tipped for the iPhone 17e is the shift away from the old notch. Several reports suggest Apple could bring Dynamic Island to the 17e, aligning it with the rest of the iPhone lineup. If this happens, it would quietly mark the end of the notch era. Also Read: iPhone 18 could get a brighter display as Apple raises OLED standards

The display itself is expected to remain a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. No ProMotion here, but thinner bezels could still make the phone look more modern than the 16e.

A19 chip

Performance is another area where the iPhone 17e might surprise. The phone is tipped to run on the A19 chip, the same processor expected in the standard iPhone 17. Unlike last year, Apple may not limit graphics performance this time, which should make everyday use smoother and more consistent.

Cameras and more upgrades

The iPhone 17e is tipped to get an 18MP selfie camera with Center Stage, making video calls and group selfies more flexible. Apple may also use its in-house C1X modem, which should improve efficiency, even if mmWave 5G remains missing.

MagSafe support

One of the most frustrating omissions on the iPhone 16e was the lack of MagSafe. Apple may finally fix that with the 17e. If true, this opens up faster wireless charging and access to magnetic accessories. Charging speeds are also expected to improve beyond the previous 7.5W limit.