Forgot iPhone 17e, Apple may finally launch iPhone 18e with Dynamic Island in 2027

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 17e, the toned-down version of the flagship series. And the phone is yet to go on sale, but the leaks about the iPhone 18e have already started surfacing the internet.

Before we dive into that, let's honestly accept the fact that the iPhone 17e has rarely offered some meat over the predecessor. The most of the leaks about the upgrades went null with the launch and the iPhone 17e came as a decent upgrade, if we can say, in terms of performance. Plus, the "eeny meeny miny moe" additions of MagSafe, C1x modem, and the whole "new" pink colour are some upgrades to note!

While looking at the latest upgrades, the expectations from the iPhone 18e are obviously high.

iPhone 18e: What we know

According to a new leak, the company may have already locked in development plans for the iPhone 18e, even before the recently launched iPhone 17e becomes widely available (sale set to begin on March 11). While official details remain scarce, the latest leak from tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo hints that Apple could be preparing a few noticeable upgrades for the next-generation entry-level iPhone.

One of the expected upgrades could be the Dynamic Island. Apple introduced the feature with the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it hasn’t yet made its way to the entry-level iPhones. And despite several leaks claiming that the iPhone 17e may bring Dynamic Island while ditching the classic notch design, Apple missed the opportunity to grab the major attention and pushing the buyers to purchase it on a mass level. If the latest leak comes true, it would be the first time an “e-series” iPhone adopts the same front design used in Apple’s flagship lineup.

Just like the iPhoen 17e, the iPhone 18e is also expected to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 chip, which would succeed the A19 processor expected to power the iPhone 17e.

However, these details remain speculative for now, and Apple has not confirmed any hardware features yet.

iPhone 18e: Possible launch timeline

Reports suggest that Apple could change its usual launch pattern starting next year. Instead of announcing all models together, the company might split launches across two periods. The iPhone 18 Pro models and the long-rumoured foldable iPhone could arrive in late 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may debut later in spring 2027.