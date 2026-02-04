Two years after stepping away from Fitbit, co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman are back with a new idea. This time, they are focusing on family health instead of individual fitness. While announcing their new startup via a blog post, they called it Luffu, an “intelligent family care system,” starting with an app and eventually expanding into hardware devices. Also Read: Google launches new smartwatch for kids: Here's why parents will love it

Today, many people juggle doctor visits, medications, reports, and health updates for parents, children, or partners across multiple apps and documents. Luffu is said to bring all of that into one place while quietly using AI to help families stay informed. Also Read: Fitbit Charge 6 with built-in Google features launched

Park shared that his own experience managing his parents’ healthcare from afar highlighted how fragmented health information can be. Constantly checking in felt intrusive, yet staying uninformed wasn’t an option either. Luffu, he says, is the kind of product he wished existed, something that keeps you updated without making it feel like surveillance. Also Read: Fitbit to Google account migration begins, here's how to do it

How will it work?

Unlike traditional health apps that focus on a single user, Luffu is designed for shared care. Families can log details such as medications, diet, symptoms, lab results, appointments, and daily routines using voice, text, or even photos.

The AI works in the background to understand what’s “normal” for each family member. If something changes, say unusual sleep patterns or shifting vitals, the app surfaces alerts so action can be taken early. You can also ask simple questions in everyday language, like whether a new meal plan is affecting blood pressure or if someone remembered to give the pet medication.

Instead of layering a chatbot on top, the company says AI is built into the core experience to organise data and highlight what actually matters.

While everything may sound interesting, but it is the privacy remains at the top of the mind. Health data is sensitive, and the startup stresses that users remain in control of what gets shared and with whom. The name “Luffu,” derived from an old English word meaning love, reflects the app’s focus on care rather than constant monitoring.

Luffu AI app: Availability and waitlist

If you are excited, then know Luffu is not widely available yet. The company has opened a waitlist for a limited public beta, giving early users a chance to try the platform before a broader rollout.

If you want to join the waitlist, then you can visit www.luffu.com and select “Join the Waitlist.” Simply fill in the basic details and sign up.