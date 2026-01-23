FASTag balance low? This one-step check can save you at toll plazas

Running into a toll plaza issue because your FASTag balance is low is more common than it should be. The lane stops moving, the scanner fails, and drivers are often asked to pay extra charges on the spot. Most of these situations can be avoided with a quick balance check before starting a highway drive. Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass: How To Purchase Annual Pass For The FASTag?

You don't need to download any app or log in anywhere to do this. There's a simple way to check your FASTag balance using just a phone call.

Why checking FASTag balance matters

FASTag works only when there is enough money in the linked wallet. If the balance drops too low, the scanner at the toll gate may fail to deduct the amount. This usually leads to delays at the plaza and, in some cases, double charges or cash payments. A quick balance check before entering a highway can avoid this situation.

Missed call service to check FASTag balance

The National Highways Authority of India provides a missed call option that allows users to check their FASTag balance instantly. It does not require internet access and sends the balance details via SMS.

Steps to check FASTag balance

Use the mobile number that is linked to your FASTag and follow these steps:

Dial +91 88843 33331 Let the phone ring for a few seconds The call will disconnect automatically You will receive an SMS with your FASTag balance

If more than one FASTag is linked to the same number, the message will show the balance for all of them.

What to do if the balance is low

If the balance is low, you can top up immediately. Most FASTags have a QR code printed on them. Open any UPI app, scan the QR code, and add money instantly. The updated balance usually reflects within minutes, even while you are near a toll plaza.

Important things to keep in mind

This missed-call service mainly works for FASTags issued by NHAI. If your FASTag was issued by a bank such as HDFC, ICICI, SBI, or others, balance checks and recharges may need to be done through that bank’s app or website.

Some banks send low-balance alerts, but those messages can be missed. A manual check before entering a highway is still the safer option.

A simple habit before highway drives

Checking your FASTag balance takes less than a minute. Making this a habit before long drives helps avoid delays at toll plazas, extra charges, and unnecessary back-and-forth at the gate.