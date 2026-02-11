Facebook introduces new AI-powered tools for creative expression: Here's how to use and apply

The Indian government may be tightening IT rules around AI or synthetic content, but social media platforms are also moving fast to make AI more visible in everyday use. One of the best examples is coming from Facebook, wherein the social media giant has announced a set of new AI-powered features. These new tools and enhancements will focus on creativity and self-expression. The tech giant launched them with an aim to make profile, stories, and text posts more engaging and visible, especially in context with Gen Z and younger users who prefer visual and interactive content.

Facebook Introduces Animated Profile Pictures

Facebook has introduced a new feature called Animated Profile Pictures, allowing users to animate their profile pictures with the help of AI. The new tool will add motion effects to still images, making them look expressive and lively. The social media platform will have preset animations to choose from such as waving, forming a heart, confetti effects, or wearing a party hat.

Facebook says the animation will work best if you include the photo of one person who is facing the camera. Additionally, you can select images directly from your phone gallery. You can also choose from the photos that you have already posted on Facebook.

As soon as you apply animation, your profile picture will start displaying on your profile and will be shared in the feed. The etch giant has also confirmed that more animation styles will be added over time.

AI Restyle

Stories and Memories feature are also getting upgrade with new AI tool called Restyle. The feature will use Meta’s AI to change the look and feel of photos shared on Stories. It can also be applied on older posts resurfaced through Memories. Additionally, you can also restyle an image by entering a text prompt or select from preset options.

The styles that you will get in the preset option includes, anime or illustrated, mood changes like glowy effects, lighting adjustments, color tones, and new backgrounds such as beaches or city views. The presets are included with an aim to give users more control as to how their profile pictures will look.

Animated Backgrounds

Notably, Facebook is also offering visual update to Text posts. The tech giant is rolling out an animated and still background for text-based posts in the Feed. You just have to tap on the rainbow color ‘A’ icon while creating a post. You will get background options such as falling leaves, ocean waves, and more. Facebook has also said that seasonal backgrounds will be added in the future to match festivals and special occasions.

Younger Users and Personal Expression

Facebook says all these AI-powered features are company’s effort to stay relevant to Gen Z users and by offering them control over what they can post and how creative they can be. This way, the everyday posts will be more fun and personal on Facebook.