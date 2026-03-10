Elon Musk's X introduces option to block Grok AI from modifying uploaded images

X (formerly Twitter) has been in controversy for its AI chatbot Grok for generating explicit images. The tech giant has finally introduced a new option that will allow you to stop the AI chatbot Grok for modifying your photos. As per the report, the feature now appears in the image settings on the iOS app. As soon as the user enables the settings, the toggle claims to block Grok from editing the uploaded images.

Nevertheless, the feature doesn’t completely stop all types of image editing, but it will mainly block one specific ways users were using Grok to modify photos on the platform.

X Launches Grok Photo Protection Feature: How it Works

The new setting will appear as soon as you upload any image while creating a post. You will see a small toggle named ‘Block Modifications by Grok’ in the editing tools. Once the option is switched on, it will stop other users from tagging Grok in replies with instructions to edit that image.

To look back on when users could tag the chatbot with commands to change or manipulate photos posted on X. This not just allowed the chatbot to generate edited versions of those images, but it also generated some explicit images too. Nonetheless, the new toggle will now block this specific tagging method. This will be applicable especially for users who have paid subscription on the platform.

Negative side of this feature is that it only work in limited situations and does not block every editing method.

Limitations of Blocking Grok Option

Once we tested, we find out that the new feature still has several gaps, including the time when the toggle is enabled and users may still find ways to moodily the image.

The best example to understand this is that someone can press and hold the image in the X iOS app and open the option to edit the picture directly with Grok. Furthr, this option will open your image inside the AI tools where changes can still be made.

Another workaround that we noticed is that anybody can download the image and upload it again in the same thread and then tag Grok to edit it. While the restriction and protection only applies to the original upload, the re-uploaded image can still be modified.

The feature is working on recent images and does not appear on older photos that are already posted on the platform. It means it only works for new uploads after the option was added.

Reason Behind Adding Block Grok Option

X introduced the Grok Blocking feature after controversy related to its image generation tools started coming to forefront earlier this year. Many reports suggested that millions of AI-generated images are created with inappropriate content, shockingly that involves real people.

Because of this backlash, X and its parent AI company xAI have started adding small controls to reduce misuse.

What it Means For You

The new option of blocking Grok is company’s step toward giving users more control over their uploaded images. The new feature prevents one common method of editing images through Grok replies.