Elon Musk Launches SuperGrok Lite : Here's how you can access AI tools

Elon Musk has once again launched a new subscription for Grok users, called SuperGrok Lite. The plan is designed for users who are looking to access AI tools at a lower cost. The new plan is part of xAI’s effort to expand its user base and make AI more accessible for users. With the new launch, you will have the cheaper option and easy to explore AI content creation without paying hefty amount that are applicable under premium plans. Also Read: Elon Musk announces Terafab project: A massive chip factory for Tesla and SpaceX

Price of SuperGrok Lite

SuperGrok Lite is priced at $10 per month, which roughly translates to approximately Rs 830 in INR. This contributes to making it the cheapest paid plan in the Grok line. Low cost would target users that do not require fancy features to spend extravagantly. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X could change blue check rules in Europe after massive Rs 1,267 crore penalty

The plan is suitable for new users as well as casual users too. It will allow individuals to explore AI applications at no more than a monthly fee. Pricing indicates that xAI is interested in winning over more first-time users. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X Money payments feature to begin early access in April

Features

SuperGrok Lite has limited use but the features are surely helpful. You will be able to create simple AI images and shirt videos. The plan is capable of video creation up to a length of 6 seconds. Its output can only be at 480p resolution. It is sufficient to simple work but not to professional work. There is also a restricted usage per day, so users are allowed to generate a specific number of outputs at a time.

How to Chat and Have AI Agent Access

The plan offers extended chat sessions as compared to the free version. Grok allows users to spend more time interacting with it. This aids in improved discussions and brainstorming.

Furthermore, SuperGrok Lite also allows users to have access to One artificial intelligence (AI) agent under its subscription. This gives you the opportunity to test agent-based tasks albeit at minimum functionality. It is intended to be light-weight, not complex.

Are You Eligible to Use?

The SuperGrok Lite is is recommended to casual users, students, and content creators. It can be used by people who wish to test AI tools. Social media users can make simple posts, pictures and short videos with the help of new plan.

The plan is not targeted at serious or professional users. It might require more expensive plans when required to produce high-quality output or have unlimited use.

New addition in Grok Ecosystem

SuperGrok Lite is launched to sit between free edition and premium. It has extended functionalities over the free version but has restrictions. This will provide users with a middle ground.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

xAI is creating a progressive platform in which users can select depending on their requirements. This helps the tech giant to reach a wider audience and users.