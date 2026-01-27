Don’t buy a laptop before checking these under Rs 60,000 options

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Jan 27, 2026, 04:47 PM (IST)
Priced at Rs 53,990, the ASUS Vivobook 16 has a 16-inch FHD+ display (1920 × 1200). It is powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11, includes a backlit keyboard, weighs 1.88 kg, and comes in Silver.
Priced at Rs 53,990, the ASUS Vivobook 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with Intel UHD graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop comes with Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), Office Home 2024, and a backlit keyboard.
Priced at Rs 51,849, the MSI Modern 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display inside a slim black chassis. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics and Windows 11 Home are included. The laptop weighs 1.7 kg for easy portability.
Priced at Rs 47,900, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 has a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits brightness. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and Office 2024. It also includes a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor for comfort and security.
Priced at Rs 51,490, the Dell 15 Thin & Light has a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It uses an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 with Office 2021 and comes with 15 months of McAfee security. Intel UHD graphics handle everyday tasks efficiently.
Priced at Rs 55,990, the HP 15 offers a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen with slim bezels. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Intel Iris Xe graphics, a full HD webcam, and a backlit keyboard are included. It weighs 1.59 kg, comes in Silver, and runs Windows 11 with Office 24.
Priced at Rs 47,890, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop has a Full HD IPS display. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics with 4GB VRAM. A backlit keyboard and B&O-tuned audio add to the gaming experience.
Priced at Rs 52,990, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 has a 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits brightness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes Office 2021. Additional features include a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor, making it suitable for business users.
Don't Miss Out the Latest Updates. Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Enroll for our free updates
Please confirm that you agree to the terms and conditions.
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information