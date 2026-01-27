Don’t buy a laptop before checking these under Rs 60,000 options

4 8

Lenovo ThinkBook 16

Priced at Rs 47,900, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 has a 16-inch WUXGA IPS display with 300 nits brightness. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and Office 2024. It also includes a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor for comfort and security.