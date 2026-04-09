Demon Slayer Infinity Castle now on OTT: Where to watch it online

The latest chapter in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba story has now made its way to OTT, and fans can finally watch Infinity Castle from home. After building anticipation for a long time, the film is now available for streaming, bringing one of the most intense arcs of the series to screens.

If you’ve been following Tanjiro’s journey, this part of the story feels like a big step forward. The fight against demons gets more serious, and everything starts to feel a lot bigger than before.

Where to watch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

The movie is now streaming on Crunchyroll, starting today, April 9, 2026. To watch it, you will need an active subscription to the platform. Once logged in, the film is available directly in the Demon Slayer section, just like other episodes and previous releases.

What the story is about

The film takes place inside the Infinity Castle, which is controlled by Muzan. This is where the main battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the upper-rank demons begins.

Tanjiro, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, ends up inside a castle that keeps changing its layout. Because of that, every fight feels uncertain, and it becomes harder for them to move around or plan anything properly.

At the same time, the Hashira are also involved in the battle, facing some of the strongest demons seen so far. The story builds around survival, past connections, and the final push against Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle cast and characters

The movie continues with the same voice cast from the anime. Natsuki Hanae returns as Tanjiro, while Akari Kitō voices Nezuko.

Other familiar characters include Zenitsu and Inosuke, along with the Hashira, who play a major role in this arc. The film keeps the same tone and style that fans have seen in earlier seasons.

What to expect from the film

Compared to earlier arcs, Infinity Castle leans more towards action. The fights are longer, and the stakes are higher as multiple battles happen at the same time. There’s an emotional side as well, with characters dealing with their past and the losses they’ve faced along the way.

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What you should know before watching

If you haven’t followed the anime so far, it may be difficult to jump straight into this film. The story continues directly from previous arcs, so having some context will help. For existing fans, this is one of the more important parts of the overall storyline, setting up what comes next in the series.