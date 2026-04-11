CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch Chennai vs Delhi on mobile

The IPL 2026 continues today with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Both teams are still looking to settle into the season, so this game could play a role in how things shape up early in the points table. Also Read: Anil Kapoor’s 24 coming to OTT: Release date, platform, and details

Chennai, playing at home, will look to get their first win, while Delhi will be aiming to stay in the mix early on. With that in mind, a lot of fans will be looking to catch the match live, especially on their phones. Also Read: IPL 2026 PBKS vs SRH: Match time, how to watch live streaming on mobile and TV

CSK vs DC IPL match timing

The CSK vs DC match will be played today, April 11. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, followed by the match at 7:30 PM IST. Also Read: RR vs RCB IPL 2026 LIVE: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Bengaluru T20 match online

The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk. This ground has usually helped spinners, but in recent matches, it has also supported batters, so conditions may not be one-sided.

How to watch CSK vs DC LIVE on mobile

If you’re planning to watch it on your phone, the match will be live on the JioHotstar app and website.

You’ll need an active subscription to watch the stream. Once you’re logged in, you can follow the match live. There are also options like commentary, multiple camera angles, and highlights, in case you miss a few overs.

For most users, mobile streaming has become the easier option, especially if they are not at home.

TV telecast and other options

Apart from mobile streaming, the match will also be shown live on the Star Sports Network.

So if you prefer watching on a bigger screen, TV is still an option. At the same time, mobile streaming works well when you are travelling or don’t have access to a television.

What the match could look like

Both teams are coming into this game after mixed performances. CSK will be under some pressure as they are still looking for their first win this season.

Delhi, on the other hand, has looked slightly more settled but will still want to avoid slipping in the early stages of the tournament. Playing in Chennai can be challenging, especially if the pitch starts helping spin.

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Quick recap

If you are planning to watch the match on mobile, make sure your internet connection is stable and your subscription is active before the match starts. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST, and once it starts, you can follow it live on your phone or TV without much hassle.