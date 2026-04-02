Crimson Desert hits 4 million sales in 2 weeks despite early issues

Crimson Desert has crossed 4 million copies sold within two weeks of launch, as confirmed by Pearl Abyss. The game launched on March 19 across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S, and the sales have continued to grow steadily since then. Also Read: ARC Raiders Flashpoint update now live: What’s new in the game

The game reached the 3 million mark soon after release, and picked up good pace adding another million in just a few days. That shows the demand hasn’t really slowed down after the launch. Also Read: Crimson Desert now live on PC: Price in India, gameplay, and system requirements

Sales continue despite early issues

The launch wasn’t completely smooth. Early user reviews, especially on Steam, pointed out issues related to performance and gameplay. Some players also mentioned problems with controls and stability in the first few days. Also Read: Sony expands PSSR upscaler support to more PS5 Pro games like Silent Hill f, Alan Wake 2

Even with that, the sales didn’t drop. The game kept selling across platforms, which usually doesn’t happen if the initial response is very poor. In this case, the overall interest in the game seems to have carried it forward.

Crimson Desert had been in development for several years, and that build-up is likely one of the reasons why players still went ahead and bought it early.

Updates made a visible difference

Another reason things started improving was the way updates were handled. Pearl Abyss began pushing patches quite soon after launch, mainly to fix bugs and smooth out performance, which were the biggest issues early on.

Some updates also added small changes that players had been asking for. This included improvements to controls, faster loading in certain areas, and additional gameplay tweaks.

Because of this, the response started shifting. Reviews that were initially mixed began to improve over time as more patches were released.

Player numbers are still holding

Apart from sales, player activity is also holding up. On Steam, the game recorded a peak of over 276,000 concurrent players even after the first week.

That usually means players are still spending time in the game and not just trying it once and leaving. Since the game is also available on consoles, the actual number of players is likely higher than what the Steam numbers show.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What comes next

The game has managed to cross 4 million copies in a short time, even with a mixed start. That usually puts it in a strong position going forward. There is no clear update yet on DLC or expansions, but with the way things are going, more content could be added later.