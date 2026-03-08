Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: From powerful cameras to huge batteries

1 8

Nothing phone 4a

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32 MP front camera. It packs a 5,400 mAh battery with 50W fast charging and the price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is Rs 34,999.