comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • News
  • Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: From powerful cameras to huge batteries

Best smartphones under Rs 40,000: From powerful cameras to huge batteries

looking for the best phones under Rs 40,000 in India? check out the latest smartphones with powerful processors, amoled displays, big batteries, and advanced cameras available right now.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Mar 08, 2026, 09:25 AM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Nothing-Phone-4a-7zoom icon
18

Nothing phone 4a

The Nothing Phone (4a) features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor built on a 4nm process. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main camera with OIS, a 50 MP telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 32 MP front camera. It packs a 5,400 mAh battery with 50W fast charging and the price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is Rs 34,999.

Nothing-Phone-4a-Pro-4zoom icon
28

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

The phone features an aircraft-grade aluminum unibody design with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It includes a 137-LED Glyph Matrix that is up to 3,000 nits bright and larger than previous generations. The device comes with a 6.83-inch flexible AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness goes up to 5,000 nits and the price is Rs 39,999.

REDMI-Note-15-Pro-5G-1-1-1zoom icon
38

REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in Coffee Mocha colour. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and features a CrystalRes AMOLED display. The phone has a 200 MP MasterPixel camera with OIS. It packs a 6500 mAh Si/C battery with 100W HyperCharge, IP69/IP69K rating, and the price is Rs 37,999.

Vivo-V60-5Gzoom icon
48

Vivo V60 5G

The Vivo V60 5G comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage in Mist Gray colour. It features a 6.77-inch slim quad curved AMOLED display and a 6500 mAh battery. The phone has a 50 MP ZEISS OIS main camera, 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera, and an 8 MP ultra wide camera, along with a 50 MP ZEISS front camera. It supports Bluetooth 5.4 and USB 2.0, and the price is Rs 36,999.

Oppo-Reno15c-5G-3-1zoom icon
58

Oppo Reno15c 5G

The Oppo Reno15C 5G comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in Twilight Blue colour. It features a 120Hz Smart Adaptive OLED display and a premium 3D glass back design. The phone runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It has a 50 MP front camera, supports 80W SuperVOOC flash charging, and the price is Rs 34,999.

Realme-16-Pro-5G-1-1zoom icon
68

Realme 16 Pro 5G

The Realme 16 Pro 5G comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in the Master Gold colour. It features a 144Hz AMOLED display and runs on the MediaTek 7300-Max processor. The phone has a 200 MP primary camera and a 50 MP front camera. It packs a 7000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging, IP69 rating, and the price is Rs 39,999.

OnePlus-13R-1zoom icon
78

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and supports up to 120fps HDR gaming. The phone has a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS and a 50 MP telephoto camera. It features a 1.5K ProXDR display, a 6000 mAh battery, OxygenOS 15 with OnePlus AI, and the price is Rs 39,999.

Vivo-T4-Ultra-5G-5zoom icon
88

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G

The Vivo T4 Ultra 5G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display (16.94 cm). It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The phone has 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP periscope rear cameras and a 32 MP front camera. It comes with a 5500 mAh battery and costs Rs 37,880.