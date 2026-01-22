Cheapest Prepaid plans face-off: Airtel, Jio or Vodafone Idea, who wins?

Nowadays people need a lot of mobile data for their daily usage. Whether it is working from home or studying online, more data is required for everyone. Even watching movies on OTT platforms also takes more data. That’s the reason users are looking for prepaid recharge plans, which offer them maximum amount of data.

Popular telecom companies Vi, Jio, and Airtel offer many data plans, offering more data in less amount.

Airtel Data Plan

Airtel offers several data plans that can benefit you without even breaking the bank. A total of 4 data plans of the company are available for less than Rs 100. The cheapest plan of the company is Rs 19. It offers 1GB data for one day. 4GB data is available for Rs 65 till the validity of the active plan. The company gives 3GB data for Rs 58. Its validity will also last till the active plan. Apart from this, the Rs 98 plan comes with 5GB data validity of the active plan.

Jio Data Recharge Plan

Jio offers three data add-on plans for less than Rs 100. The company’s cheapest data plan comes for Rs 15 with 1GB data for up to the active plan. Apart from this, 2GB data is provided in Jio’s Rs 25 plan. For less than Rs 100, the company offers another Rs 61 data voucher that offers 12GB of data with the validity of till the plan is active.

Vi Data Plan

A total of nine plans of Vi (Vodafone Idea) are included in the list of data vouchers under Rs 100. For Rs 19, the user gets 1GB data for 24 hours. 2GB data for 2 days is available for Rs 29 and 3GB data for 7 days is available for Rs 39.

The company gives 1.1GB data for one day for Rs 25. In the Rs 51 plan, 1GB data is available for 28 days. 3.3GB data is given for 7 days for Rs 55. Apart from this, the company’s Rs 58 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. 3GB data is available in it.