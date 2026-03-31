ChatGPT is turning into an app hub, can it rival Apple’s App Store?

OpenAI is trying to turn ChatGPT into something more than just a chatbot. The idea is to bring different services inside ChatGPT itself, so users don’t have to switch between multiple apps. In a way, this starts to look similar to what Apple has built with its App Store. Also Read: ChatGPT tips: 7 daily tasks you should automate using AI

This isn’t just a concept anymore. OpenAI has already allowed companies to build mini apps inside ChatGPT. You can search for things, check listings, or start certain tasks without leaving the chat interface. But the way things are shaping up right now, it’s still far from becoming a proper alternative. Also Read: How to turn yourself into a Dhurandhar movie poster: Check quick steps, PROMPTS here

What OpenAI is trying to do

The plan is simple. Instead of opening five different apps, you stay inside ChatGPT and get things done there. Whether it’s booking something, searching for options, or checking information, everything happens in one place.

There are already a few hundred integrations available. But most of them are still basic. In many cases, you can start a task inside ChatGPT, but you still end up moving to another app or website to finish it.

That’s where the experience starts to break.

Why companies are holding back

A lot of companies are not fully on board yet. One reason is control. Businesses don’t want to give up payments, customer data, or user interactions to another platform.

Even now, many of them treat ChatGPT as an extra channel, not the main one. Traffic coming from ChatGPT is still small compared to what they get from their own apps or platforms.

There are also some practical issues. Developers have pointed out that building apps for ChatGPT is not very smooth right now. The approval process takes time, tools can be inconsistent, and there isn’t enough data to understand how users are interacting with their apps.

Why users are not switching

From a user side, things are still familiar with regular apps. If you are booking a cab or ordering something, it is usually faster to just open the app you already use.

Another issue is trust. People are still not fully comfortable sharing payment details or personal data through an AI interface.

Also, since many mini apps still send you outside to complete the final step, it doesn’t really feel like a full replacement yet.

Where this could go

Even with these gaps, the idea itself is important. If OpenAI manages to improve how these integrations work, ChatGPT could slowly become another way to access services.

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At the same time, companies like Apple are already watching this space closely. There are already rules coming in around how such mini app ecosystems should work.