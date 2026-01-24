ChatGPT helped save a dog after vets gave just 5 percent chance of survival: Here’s what happened

A Reddit post from India has gone viral after a man claimed that ChatGPT helped save his dog’s life when multiple veterinarians had given the animal very little chance of survival. The dog, named Dude, had fallen seriously ill within a short span of time, and early medical reports pointed to a severe condition. Also Read: Grok image output raises alarm: 23,000 sexualised child images in 11 days, says report

Vets diagnose chronic kidney failure

According to the post, Dude was taken to both government and private veterinary hospitals after his health deteriorated rapidly. Blood test results were concerning, and vets diagnosed him with chronic kidney failure. The prognosis was grim. The owner was told the dog had less than a five percent chance of survival.

What troubled the owner was how quickly the diagnosis was finalised. Dude had not shown any long-term symptoms earlier, which made the “chronic” label difficult to accept. With treatment options appearing limited and time running out, the owner decided to look for another perspective.

Looking for clarity outside hospitals

The owner then used ChatGPT and shared Dude’s symptoms along with his test reports. Instead of giving one clear answer, it showed a few possible causes. One of them was an acute kidney infection, something that can usually be treated if caught early.

The owner noted that ChatGPT took into account details he felt were being overlooked. Dude had eaten spoiled meat from the street shortly before falling sick, and his white blood cell count was elevated, both of which can point towards an infection rather than long-term organ failure.

Disagreement over treatment

Treatment approach became another issue. It also pointed out that the amount of IV fluids being given was low for Dude’s weight and condition. The owner felt things were moving slowly at the hospitals. Government facilities were overburdened, while private clinics felt costly without showing much improvement.

At that point, the owner decided to take Dude home and follow a more aggressive fluid therapy plan, keeping a close watch on his condition throughout.

Slow recovery and users’ reactions

Over the following weeks, Dude’s condition began to improve. His kidney values stabilised, and he eventually made a full recovery. The owner later said that acting quickly and not giving up made the difference.

The post has since led to mixed reactions online. Some people supported the owner for questioning the diagnosis and staying closely involved in the treatment. Others warned that using AI for medical advice can be risky and should not replace a veterinarian’s judgment.