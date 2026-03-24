ChatGPT ads coming soon: Who will see them and why

OpenAI is preparing to introduce ads inside ChatGPT for users on its lower-cost plans in the United States. According to a statement shared with Reuters, the rollout will begin in the coming weeks and will apply to users on the Free and Go tiers. Also Read: 7 ways to turn ChatGPT into a personal assistant

Who will see ads

The ads will be shown to logged-in adult users using the Free and Go versions of ChatGPT. Paid plans, including Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education, will remain ad-free for now. Also Read: OpenAI is hiring large employees and plans to reach 8000 workforce amid Anthropic challenge

This means users who are currently using ChatGPT without a subscription, or on the lower-priced Go plan, may start seeing sponsored placements within the app. OpenAI has not shared exact details on how frequently ads will appear or where they will be placed inside conversations.

Ad tech partnership in place

As part of the rollout, OpenAI has partnered with advertising technology firm Criteo. The integration allows advertisers to buy ad space and target users more precisely.

According to The Information, Criteo has already started reaching out to advertisers, asking for commitments in the range of $50,000 to $100,000. Advertisers have also been told that using different versions of ad text and visuals can help improve how often their ads are shown and how they perform.

OpenAI has also put up a page aimed at advertisers, where it presents ChatGPT as a place where users are already looking up information, comparing options, and making decisions.

Why OpenAI is adding ads

The move is part of OpenAI’s efforts to expand how it earns from ChatGPT. The company has been relying on subscriptions, API access, and enterprise offerings so far. Advertising is now being added as another revenue stream.

As reported by Reuters, the company is dealing with rising costs tied to running AI systems. Running large AI models is expensive, and the cost keeps going up as more people use the service.

At the same time, competition in the AI space is increasing. This is pushing companies like OpenAI to look at other ways to make money beyond subscriptions.

What to expect next

For now, ads will only be shown to users in the US on the Free and Go plans. There is no update yet on when this could expand to other regions.

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OpenAI has not shared how these ads will appear inside ChatGPT. It is expected they will be part of the interface instead of separate banner ads. There is no change for paid users. Plans like Plus and Pro will continue to remain ad-free.