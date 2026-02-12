Budget-friendly but meaningful, top best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

Written By Deepti Ratnam


raydrop Humidifier for Home comes with a 2.5L water tank and uses ultrasonic technology to produce cool mist. It is suitable for large rooms, bedrooms, baby nurseries, and indoor plants. The humidifier features top-fill design, color lights, and auto shut-off for safety. The price of the raydrop Humidifier is Rs 2,231.
InstaCuppa 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother comes with smart temperature control and a touch panel for easy operation. It can prepare hot foam, cold foam, and also works as a milk warmer for drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, and hot chocolate. The device operates at 500 watts and is available in black color. The price of the InstaCuppa 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother is Rs 4,199.
Fire-Boltt Fire-Lens Dune Smart Glasses support Bluetooth calling and open-ear audio with HD sound output. They come with smart touch controls and support voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The glasses offer fast charging and are designed for both men and women. The price of the Fire-Boltt Fire-Lens Dune Smart Glasses is Rs 1,999.
Premium Ear Cleaner Tool Kit includes reusable ear wax removal tweezers with a flexible 1080p camera. It supports wireless connection with WiFi for real-time viewing during cleaning. The kit is portable, suitable for adults and kids, and safe for sensitive skin. The price of the Premium Ear Cleaner Tool Kit is Rs 3,499, and it comes with a 6-month warranty.
Portronics Tornado Mini Handheld Air Duster is designed for cleaning computers, cars, and home appliances. It is a cordless and compact device with adjustable speed settings and supports rechargeable Type-C charging. The air duster delivers high-speed airflow up to 130000 RPM for effective cleaning. The price of the Portronics Tornado Air Duster is Rs 2,149.
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 uses Rapid Air Technology to cook food with up to 90% less fat. It operates at 1500W power and comes with a 4.2-liter capacity suitable for family use. The air fryer is designed in black color and supports multiple cooking functions. The price of the PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 is Rs 4,685.
Honeywell 12-in-1 Type C Dock supports 4K HDMI output and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. It includes four USB ports, 100W Power Delivery support, Ethernet port, microphone input, and audio port. The dock also provides SD and microSD card slots and works with Type C devices including Windows laptops and MacBook. The price of the Honeywell 12-in-1 Type C Dock is Rs 4,172.
Ledgebit MINI-RBS Smart Roller Shutter Switch supports WiFi control for curtains and blinds and works with 1-wire and 5-wire motors. It is compatible with Matter and eWeLink for smart home integration. The device operates on 100–240V AC power supply and is designed for indoor use with an IP rating. The price of the Ledgebit MINI-RBS Smart Roller Shutter Switch is Rs 3,149.
USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer supports vertical steaming and operates at 1600 watts power. It delivers up to 28 grams per minute steam output for effective wrinkle removal. The steamer comes with a 320ml water tank and features two steam settings for different fabric types. It also includes an auto shut-off function after 20 minutes for safety. The price of the USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer is Rs 3,199.
