Budget-friendly but meaningful, top best tech gifts under Rs 5,000

USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer

USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer supports vertical steaming and operates at 1600 watts power. It delivers up to 28 grams per minute steam output for effective wrinkle removal. The steamer comes with a 320ml water tank and features two steam settings for different fabric types. It also includes an auto shut-off function after 20 minutes for safety. The price of the USHA Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer is Rs 3,199.