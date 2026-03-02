BSNL Holi offer 2026: Get 164 days validity with 2GB daily data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a special Holi 2026 offer for prepaid users. The company is giving extra validity on one of its long-term recharge plans. This festive benefit is available for a limited time in March 2026. Users who recharge during the offer period will get additional days without paying extra money.

This offer is aimed at customers who want long validity and regular data benefits in one plan. Below are full details of the BSNL Rs 997 recharge plan and how to claim the Holi benefit.

BSNL Holi 2026 Offer

The Holi offer is valid from March 1 to March 31, 2026. It is not a permanent change in the plan. The extra validity is available only during this festive period. After the offer ends, the plan will return to its original validity.

Customers must recharge within the given dates to receive the extra benefit. The additional validity will be added automatically once the recharge is successful.

BSNL Rs 997 Plan Validity and Data Benefits

Under the Holi 2026 offer, the Rs 997 plan now provides 164 days of validity. Earlier, this plan offered 150 days. The extra 14 days are part of the festive deal.

The plan includes 2GB of high-speed data per day. Once the daily data limit is used, internet speed reduces as per standard policy. However, users can continue browsing at lower speed.

In addition to data, the plan offers unlimited voice calls to all networks across India. This makes it suitable for users who need long-term calling and internet access.

How to Recharge BSNL Rs 997 Plan

Users can recharge the Rs 997 plan through multiple platforms. The recharge is available on the official BSNL website and the BSNL Selfcare app. Customers can also use third-party recharge apps or visit nearby mobile retailers.

If recharging through the BSNL app or website, users need to log in, select the Rs 997 plan, and complete the payment. On third-party apps, customers must select BSNL, choose their telecom circle, enter their mobile number, and proceed with payment.

The extra 14 days validity will be added automatically if the recharge is done within the Holi 2026 offer period.