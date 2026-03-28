BSNL’s cheapest 365-day plan gets extra data boost till March 31: Check details

BSNL has been pushing its yearly prepaid plans for a while now, and that’s mainly because prices from private operators have already gone up. If you don’t want the hassle of recharging every month, these long-validity plans are still one of the simpler options. Also Read: BSNL Wi-Fi Calling Now Available Across India, Offered Free To Users

The Rs 2,399 plan is the one most people are looking at right now. It comes with 365 days of validity and currently includes a bit more daily data than before. Also Read: New Year Surprise! BSNL Launches New Annual Plan With 3GB Daily Data at Rs 8 Per Day: ALL Details

BSNL Rs 2399 plan details

With this plan, you get unlimited calling across India and 100 SMS per day. The validity is one full year, so once you recharge, you don’t really have to think about it again for a long time. Also Read: BSNL Launches Silver Jubilee Prepaid Plan With 2.5GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls: Check Price, Benefits

The main change is in the data. Earlier, this plan used to offer 2GB per day. Right now, it is giving 2.5GB daily data. That extra 500MB is part of a limited-time offer and is expected to stay till March 31, 2026.

After the daily limit is over, the internet still works but at a slower speed, which is how most prepaid plans handle it.

Who should consider it

This plan makes sense if your main goal is to keep your number active without doing frequent recharges. It is enough for regular use like watching videos, scrolling social media, or basic browsing without much issue. Since national roaming is included, you can use the same number even when you are travelling, without paying anything extra.

Another option with more data

There is also another yearly plan priced at Rs 2,626. The main difference here is the daily data, which is slightly higher at 2.6GB.

Apart from that, things remain mostly the same. So if you use more data daily, this one might suit you better.

Why people are looking at BSNL again

BSNL has kept its pricing lower compared to private telecom companies. While others are focusing on higher-priced plans, BSNL is still offering yearly options that don’t feel too expensive.

There are cheaper plans as well, like Rs 1,499 or Rs 1,999, but those come with limited data. So if data matters, the Rs 2399 plan ends up being the more balanced option.

What to keep in mind

The extra 500MB data is not permanent. It is available only for a limited period. Other than that, nothing else has changed. The plan works in a similar way, just with a bit more data included.

FAQs

Q1. Has BSNL changed anything in the Rs 2,399 yearly plan?

Ans: Not really, it’s the same plan with an additional 500MB data for now.

Q2. How long will this extra data offer last?

Ans: It’s expected to be available till March 31, 2026.

Q3. Will this plan work if I travel to another city?

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Ans: Yes, you can use it anywhere in India without extra roaming charges.