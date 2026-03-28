BGMI adds cricket league minigame during IPL season: Features, rewards, how to play

Battlegrounds Mobile India has added a cricket-based minigame inside the app, and this comes right when the new IPL season kicks off. The feature is called BGMI Cricket League and it is available for a limited time. It is part of the event section, so you won’t see it as a separate mode like Classic or Arena. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

What this cricket minigame is

This is not a proper cricket game where you bat or bowl. Instead, it is built around real matches. You pick a team from ongoing matches and based on the result, you get rewards inside BGMI. Also Read: BGMI 4.3 update rollout: How to download APK from official website safely

So if the team you select wins, you get tokens. If not, you just move on to the next match and try again. It is more about staying active during the cricket season than actual gameplay. Also Read: IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

There are also a few in-game tasks running alongside this, so even if you are not tracking every match closely, you can still take part and earn something.

How to play

To start, just update the game and open the event section. You will see the Cricket League option there. Once you go inside, you can pick a team for upcoming matches.

After that, you don’t really have to do much. If your selected team wins, you get rewards in the form of tokens like Support Tokens or Win Spin Tokens. These tokens are then used inside the game.

You can keep doing this across multiple matches during the event. There is no restriction on playing just once, so the more you take part, the more chances you have to collect tokens.

Rewards

The rewards are the usual BGMI items. This includes skins, outfits, and other collectibles. Some of these are linked to the tokens you earn, while some come from completing tasks in the event.

There is also a spin section where you can use the tokens you earn. If you keep taking part regularly, you can unlock more rewards as you go.

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Availability

This minigame is only available for a limited period during the T20 season. It is not a permanent addition. Krafton India has also made it clear that this feature does not involve real money or betting. It is just an in-game event built around cricket.