BGMI 4.3 update rollout: How to download APK from official website safely

Battlegrounds Mobile India has started rolling out its 4.3 update in India. The update is available on the Play Store. In addition, you can also download its APK file via game’s official website. This is another option to install the game if you are facing issues with the app store. The new update mainly focus on improvements, adding fresh content, and making performance more stable.

BGMI 4.3 Update Release and Availability

BGMI has finally rolled out the 4.3 update and its APK file is expected to go live on 19 March, 2026. This will be live around 12:30PM IST. The Play Store rollout usually starts earlier, allowing users to have the new version in phases. Nevertheless, the APK version is released later to maintain server stability and avoid heavy load.

How To Download BGMI 4.3 APK

Installing BGMI 4.3 update is a simple and easy process. Follow these steps:

Step 1: The first step in downloading the BGMI 4.3 APK file is to open browser on your smartphone and visit the official BGMI website.

Step 2: The second step is to head straight for the APK download options on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, start the download

Step 4: Once the file is downloaded, you have to go to the phone settings and allow installation from an unknown sources.

Step 5: Now, open the file and complete the installation process.

Step 6: As soon as it is done, launch the game and download additional game files. It will be based on your device performance.

BGMI 4.3 Update New Features

The new update has introduced several new features, one of them is new theme called ‘Evolving Universe.’ This new theme brings fresh content and changes to gameplay. In addition, it also includes smart network optimization, allowing gamers to have lag free experience and improve connection stability. These changes aim to give players a smoother gaming experience.

Check Out Storage and Device Requirements

Before installing the update, make sure you have enough storage. You need to have at least 4GB of free space and you will also need extra space during installation.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Important Safety Tips To Follow

It is mandatory to always download the APK file from the official website only. Installing files from unknown source may lead to several risks. It can increase the risk of installing malware and account bans. To have better safety, download the game directly from the Play Store.