Best TWS Earbuds to Buy in India Right Now: A Complete Buying Guide

When it comes to finding a new pair of TWS earbuds, especially in the budget or mid-range segment, boAt usually comes as one of the key options. The company has a fairly wide range of earbuds, with different models focusing on features like active noise cancellation, battery life, spatial audio and gaming, that too without paying a premium price.

But due to the many options available in the market, it can be confusing to settle on one perfect option. Some models focus on audio quality and ANC, while others simply offer longer battery life and features.

So, if you are looking to buy a new pair of TWS earbuds, then boAt can be a good option to consider. To help you make the right choice, here, we have some options that you can consider depending on what stands out the most to you – the Nirvana Zenith Pro, Airdopes Prime 800D, Airdopes Prime 701 ANC and Airdopes Plus 222.

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro – Rs 3,199

The Nirvana Zenith Pro is the option to consider if your priority is a more feature-focused audio experience. It comes with 50dB hybrid adaptive ANC, along with 12mm drivers and support for Hi-Res Audio through the LDAC codec. It also comes with boAt Spatial Audio, which claims to offer an immersive experience for watching movies or video content.

Battery life is claimed to be up to 80 hours. Another feature here is Adaptive EQ by Mimi, which creates a personalised listening profile based on your hearing. For calling, the earbuds use six microphones.

boAt Airdopes Prime 800D – Rs 1,999

The Airdopes Prime 800D focuses on a different area and is all about Dolby Audio. It features 11 mm drivers along with the boAt signature sound. For longer usage, it offers 45 hours of total playback. You can even get up to 4 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The AI-ENx technology enables calls using four microphones.

Multipoint connectivity is one interesting and useful feature. You can connect the earbuds simultaneously to two devices and switch between them at will.

boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC – Rs 2,599

If noise cancellation is important but you don’t necessarily need all the features of the higher-end model, the Airdopes Prime 701 ANC is worth considering. It offers 46dB hybrid ANC, up to 50 hours of playback and 24-bit boAt Spatial Audio. The earbuds also support multipoint connectivity, allowing you to connect them with a phone and laptop.

There are four microphones with AI-ENx technology for calls. The earbuds also include CREST AI features, which allow you to communicate in multiple languages with the help of gamified voice responses powered by Gemini.

boAt Airdopes Plus 222 – Rs 1,022

The Airdopes Plus 222 focuses more on battery life and gaming without raising the price. At around Rs 1,000, it offers up to 60 hours of playback and uses 13mm drivers. There is also spatial audio, multipoint connectivity and support through the boAt Hearables app. The app allows you to customise controls and access features such as Ring My Buds. For gamers, the earbuds offer BEAST Mode with 55ms low latency. This can help reduce the delay between on-screen action and audio.

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So, which are perfect for you?

It all depends on your budget and needs for earbuds. For example, Nirvana Zenith Pro makes more sense if you want ANC, LDAC and a more feature-heavy setup, while the Airdopes Prime 800D will be a good option for those who are considering Dolby Audio and multipoint connectivity. But if ANC and AI are important factors, then simply go with Prime 701 ANC. Long battery life? The boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro comes with up to 80 hours of battery life. The boAt Airdopes Plus 222 is a good option for budget buyers.