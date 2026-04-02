Best tablets under 20000 for online classes and study needs

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 02, 2026, 03:03 PM (IST)
The Honor Pad X9 comes at Rs 17,280. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 685. The tablet has 13GB RAM (8GB + 5GB turbo) and 128GB storage. It includes six speakers, long-lasting battery for up to 13 hours, Wi-Fi support, Android OS, metal body, and comes with a free flip cover for protection.
Priced at Rs 17,099, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 has an 8.7-inch TFT LCD display. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The tablet runs on Android and supports Wi-Fi connectivity. Finished in silver, it is suitable for everyday use and casual media viewing.
The Motorola Pad 60 Neo costs Rs 19,429 and is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor. It has 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet runs on Android and comes in blue color. It is designed for smooth daily performance and multitasking.
Priced at Rs 19,990, the Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M has an 11.45-inch IPS display. It is powered by G99-8781 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The tablet includes a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling support, and comes with a stylus pen. Its blue metal body runs on Android 14 and is slim yet durable.
The OnePlus Pad Go costs Rs 16,499. It has a 28.85 cm 2.4K Readfit Eye Care LCD display with a 7:5 aspect ratio. The tablet comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB. It features Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Wi-Fi support, and runs on Android. The Twin Mint color makes it stylish for both work and entertainment.
The OnePlus Pad Lite comes at Rs 15,999 with an 11-inch (27.94 cm) display that supports 500 nits brightness. It has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The 9340 mAh battery allows up to 11 hours of video playback. Available in Aero Blue, it is built for everyday usage and casual media consumption.
Priced at Rs 16,990, the Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice offers an 11-inch 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and includes 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The tablet packs a 7040mAh battery, four speakers, USB-C port, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Finished in Luna Grey, it is ideal for daily tasks and entertainment.
The Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular costs Rs 17,999. It has a 27.94 cm (11-inch) 2.5K Sharp & Clear display and supports active pen input. The tablet comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 9000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos speakers, AI functions, and runs on HyperOS 2. Available in Graphite Grey, it is designed for smooth multimedia and productivity use.
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