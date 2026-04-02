Best tablets under 20000 for online classes and study needs

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Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 comes at Rs 17,280. It features an 11.5-inch 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 685. The tablet has 13GB RAM (8GB + 5GB turbo) and 128GB storage. It includes six speakers, long-lasting battery for up to 13 hours, Wi-Fi support, Android OS, metal body, and comes with a free flip cover for protection.