Best refrigerators under Rs 20,000 in 2026: Top models with base drawer, toughened glass shelves and smart features

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Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool

The Godrej 194 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is priced at Rs 16,990. It comes with Hygiene+ Inverter Technology. The fridge supports Turbo Cooling and Moisture Control to keep food fresh for longer time. It also has a base drawer for storing vegetables and other items. This is a 2025 model.